COLLEGE PARK, Md. -- It’s the season for giving thanks, and Maryland (6-0) has had plenty to be thankful for on the hardwood so far this season as the Terps’ remained unbeaten Nov. 23 while putting their potential on full display in their manhandling of Marshall (4-1), 104-67, at Xfinity Center.

“Tonight I could tell they were focused because Marshall is a good team and they’re a great program,” head coach Mark Turgeon said of his Terps after their 37-point victory. “They’re averaging 94 a game and we held them to 67 and played everybody. So our guys were dialed in.”

Terps junior point guard Anthony Cowan Jr. had one of the best halves of his college career Friday night, as he carried 19 points, four rebounds, two assists, a steal and a block into halftime. The Terps’ floor general finished with a game-high and season-high 26 points, to go along with seven rebounds and six assists.

“Anthony took it to another level,” Turgeon said. “I’ve been bragging about Anthony but he took it to another level there. From about the six minute mark of the first half until about the 12 minute mark of the second half, he was terrific.”

Sophomore center Bruno Fernando also fared well in the first half Friday night, netting eight points and ripping down eight boards, but his performance only got better from there as he finished with 18 points, 16 rebounds and four blocks for the Terps.

Fernando entered the game shooting 82.9 from the field for the Terps. While he wasn’t quite that efficient Friday night against Marshall, the Angola native still shot an impressive 7-for-12 against the Thundering Herd on his way to his fifth double-digit scoring effort in Maryland’s first six games.

“I’m a lot more comfortable and my confidence is at another level right now,” Fernando said. “Not just because of the way we’re playing but it goes back to the work I put in in the offseason, just going back and thinking about how much I put into it and the hours that I’ve been in the gym and everything. So it’s always good to see things like that paying off.”

Maryland finished the first half on a 19-6 run, which was sparked by some hot shooting from freshman guard Eric Ayala, who hit five threes (5-for-6) and finished with a career-high 20 points and four rebounds.

“When Eric’s aggressive, we’re a better team,” Turgeon said. “He’s been working really hard on his shot...It was good to see him make shots and do well.”

Ayala entered the game just 4-for-14 from downtown but his big shooting night could help him become the type of perimeter shooter the Terps need moving forward this season.

“It just shows the work that I put into my shot. I work everyday on it,” Ayala said. “I know at this level you have to make three-point shots and for me to reach my potential I have to be able to shoot that consistently, so I’m definitely going to keep working on my three.”

The Terps carried their momentum from the first half, starting the second half on a 13-0 run, which was followed up by a 26-5 run that lasted seven minutes to really bust the game wide open.

The rest of Maryland’s starting five on Friday night--Darryl Morsell and Jalen Smith--each also scored in double figures, putting up 10 a piece. Both Baltimore natives also each chipped in five rebounds and a block against the Thundering Herd. It marked the third straight game where the Terps have had at least five players in double figures.

“It shows how committed we are and how much we love and enjoy playing with each other,” Fernando said. “It’s not a me win; it’s not anybody’s win; it’s a team win and at the end of the day we just have to be happy for whoever is having success. At the end of the day if every single one of us is successful on the court we’re going to be successful as a team.”

Besides a balanced scoring attack from its starting five, Maryland’s key to success against Marshall also stemmed from being able to slow down the Thundering Herd’s two senior guards and leading scorers, Jon Elmore and CJ Burks, who combined for just 16 points on 28 shots.

As a team, the Terps locked down defensively and held Marshall to just 34 percent from the field on Friday night. The Thundering Herd came into the game as one of the hottest three-point shooting teams in the country, but they were only able to muster up a 8-for-31 line from beyond the arc in College Park against Maryland.

“That was an extremely good offensive team that we guarded well,” Turgeon said. “I thought we played shots well. I think once we went small we were able to guard them a little bit better. We did a really good job on [CJ] Burks and [Jon] Elmore. They’re terrific players. I thought [Jalen Smith] and Bruno were excellent around the rim, making them alter shots. That’s the best [Smith] has been around the rim and Bruno just tried to get every rebound out there defensively.”

Rebounding was also a major factor for Maryland on Friday night, as the Terps finished with a plus-22 rebound margin against Marshall.

“They’ve been outrebounded in their games so far and we’ve played pretty much the same teams and we were plus-13 in those games, so it was a big emphasis for us, especially on the offensive end, trying to get offensive rebounds, and it showed,” Turgeon said. “And Bruno just gets every defensive rebound. So that was a big part of what we did. Plus-22, that’s great.”

The one blemish for Maryland on Friday night was an unsightly 19 turnovers against the Thundering Herd.

“We can look really good one minute and look like we have five freshman in our top eight the next minute,” Turgeon said.

But the Terps will look to sure up their ball handling and continue their hot shooting and stout defense as they gear up to host No. 4 Virginia Nov. 28.

“We’re getting better,” Turgeon said. “We have to be realistic here. We’re playing five young guys in our top eight, so we have to be realistic. It was good to play well. It’s great for us because it gives us confidence. But we’re getting better. That’s all that matters. I don’t know how good we are. We’re going to find out next week (against Virginia).”