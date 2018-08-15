The former Indiana, Northern Illinois, Wisconsin, NC State, Pittsburgh, and LSU offensive coordinator began with opening remarks about how his players have handled the current situation in College Park, which stems from the June death of their teammate Jordan McNair and has led to the dismissal of strength and conditioning coach Rick Court, as well as administrative leave for head coach D.J. Durkin and several training staff members.

COLLEGE PARK, Md. -- There have been many questions surrounding the culture of Maryland football in the past few days. On Wednesday, Terps offensive coordinator, and now interim head coach, Matt Canada addressed the media briefly to give some answers.

“Obviously we have a lot going on over here,” Canada said. “I want to talk about our players and I want to emphasize what a great job they’ve done, how proud we are of them. They’ve been through a lot and they’re working extremely hard. They are unbelievable kids. And I think that’s something that no matter what comes out of this conversation I want that to be echoed, that our players are special and they’re doing a great job sticking together. They’re excited to play football on September 1, and we as a staff are really excited to watch them do that.”



Canada has been tasked with the challenge of guiding a team that is currently in turmoil. Reports of a “toxic culture” at Maryland have parked a dark cloud over the university’s football program for nearly a week now, and while Canada admits his background hasn’t exactly prepared him for this situation, he understands that he’s not in it alone and is confident those who remain with the team can overcome and push forward.

“I’m the offensive coordinator. I’m still an assistant coach. We’re working through this process,” Canada said. “This is certainly a challenging situation. And the focus of that is that we’re all still grieving for Jordan. That’s what we’re focusing on as an entire program. We have 110 players. We have 60, 70, 80 more people who work with our players, for our players, and we’re all doing that, so that’s where we are.

“Our entire staff has done a tremendous job of coming together, bonding together, making it about our players. It’s amazing what you can accomplish when no one cares who gets the credit, and we’re seeing that right now in our building.”

There has no doubt been some unification among the Terps as a result of the unfortunate events that took place on campus this summer, and according to Canada that has helped begin to rebuild a culture the program can be proud of.

“Our culture right now is great,” Canada said. “Our culture right now is awesome. Our kids are excited to practice, excited to play. They’re loving each other. At times are we grieving for Jordan? We are. But our culture right now is really, really good and our staff is working to continue to make it better.”

Not only is Canada and his staff trying to change the culture at Maryland, they’re also working on improving the safety precautions at Terps football practices.

“I think yesterday we went for an hour and 46 minutes,” Canada said. “We’ll have two breaks. We have two tents set up, two cooling tents. We have water, Gatorade, snacks in the breaks. All of those things. I think our practices have been extremely crisp. The focus of our players’ health and safety is No. 1, and our players are feeling that and understanding that and that’s our primary focus.”

In terms of how the team’s medical staff has been affected by the current situation, Canada said it has been an all-hands-on-deck approach.

“Our medical staff has been--you know, we’re pulling from all parts of our department, outside of our department, and we’re making sure that everything is taken care of and we’ve got a great staff. Our players feel good about it. My job is not necessarily to do that prior to this but now it is. So I’m involved. I’m checking on reports. And we’re all doing well.”

Canada added that he has met with the players and told them his door is always open for them.

“The only person that can interrupt a meeting is a player,” Canada said.

He is also being fully transparent and receptive to players’ parents who reach out to him.

“I’ve talked to a couple of parents and I’ve been open and honest, which I think is the only way you can be,” Canada said. “Everybody’s concerns right now are very wide-ranging. Our parents and our players want to have a good football season. So that’s what they’re focused on.”