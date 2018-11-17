Current, former Terps react following overtime loss to Ohio State
Facing the No. 10-ranked Ohio State Buckeyes on Senior Day, the Terps entered Saturday's game as two-touchdown underdogs. But Maryland put up a herculean effort behind redshirt freshman running back Anthony McFarland's 298 yards rushing, leading most of the game only to fall by a point in overtime.
Both current and former Terps took to Twitter following the heartbreaking loss. See their reactions in the Tweets below.
Doesn’t matter what the results are of this Terps game @CoachMCanada deserves to be praised for what he has done.— Torrey Smith (@TorreySmithWR) November 17, 2018
This throw isn’t as bad as you think it is. They were just in the wrong page. https://t.co/CKYPlQLR9n— Torrey Smith (@TorreySmithWR) November 17, 2018
Well Fought Game 🐢🐢 @TerpsFootball— DJ Moore💫 (@idjmoore) November 17, 2018
@AnttMacc_ FOR HEISMAN 😂— Jermaine Carter Jr. (@JERMA1NECARTER) November 17, 2018
Beat. Penn. State. https://t.co/gWB9PQnCp2— FRAN¢ 🎤 (@AJFrancis410) November 17, 2018
Damm this one hurt https://t.co/7AF9OhiMCr— Wade Lees (@WL_88) November 17, 2018
I love this team. One more together. #JM79— Ellis McKennie (@emck_cubed97) November 17, 2018
Forever Solid BigJay we stood TALL!!— JUICE MCLEAN (@GodsGift_42) November 17, 2018
Sorry we couldn’t pull it out for you 79!!! Hope we made you proud my brother #JM79 #Forever79 https://t.co/15CTM4JCj1— Tre Watson (@MDQue_33) November 17, 2018
That one hurt...😪— Jeshaun Jones (@JeshaunJones06) November 17, 2018
I love this team so much words can’t even explain ..— 5️⃣ (@AnttMacc_) November 17, 2018
Appreciate that my dawg💯 won’t never forget what you told me! https://t.co/LqZYn0mfoC— 5️⃣ (@AnttMacc_) November 17, 2018