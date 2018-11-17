Ticker
Current, former Terps react following overtime loss to Ohio State

Damian Prince and Jeshaun Jones after Maryland failed to convert a two-point conversion in overtime.
USA TODAY Sports
Scott Greene • TerrapinSportsReport.com
Publisher

Facing the No. 10-ranked Ohio State Buckeyes on Senior Day, the Terps entered Saturday's game as two-touchdown underdogs. But Maryland put up a herculean effort behind redshirt freshman running back Anthony McFarland's 298 yards rushing, leading most of the game only to fall by a point in overtime.

Both current and former Terps took to Twitter following the heartbreaking loss. See their reactions in the Tweets below.

{{ article.author_name }}