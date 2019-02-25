COLLEGE PARK, Md. -- When a player decides to forego the NBA Draft to return to college for one more year to potentially improve their draft stock, it doesn’t always go as planned. But in the case of Maryland sophomore center Bruno Fernando, it couldn’t be working out any better.

Last offseason, Fernando tested the waters of the NBA pre-draft process and his projections were all over the map, but none had him pegged as a blue-chip prospect. Having averaged 10.3 points, 6.5 rebounds, and 1.2 blocks per game while shooting an efficient 58 percent from the field and 74 percent from the free throw line as a freshman, Fernando was no lock to be drafted but was looking at being selected in the late first round at best with a more realistic shot of being taken in the second, but he wasn’t about to settle for that.

Through 28 games played this season, Fernando is averaging 14.4 points, 10.6 rebounds, and 1.9 blocks per game while shooting 65 percent from the field and 77 percent from the free throw line. His stellar season for the Terps has led to him being named a finalist for the Kareem Abdul-Jabbar Award given to the nation’s top center.

Fernando is currently projected as the seventh overall pick in this year’s NBA Draft according to NBADraft.net and 10th overall by NBC Sports Washington. The 6-foot-10, 240-pound Angola native set out to prove that he’s more than just a big body with athleticism, and he has certainly done so this season with the improvement he has shown.

“Bruno has improved in almost every area--catching the ball, finishing around the rim, understanding the game, leadership,” Maryland head coach Mark Turgeon said. “Defensively he has really improved. The game has slowed down for him. His free throws have gotten better. His rebounding has gotten better. I can go on and on. Every phase of the game has gotten better for Bruno.”

With his 18th double-double of the season in Maryland’s 10-point win over Ohio State on Saturday, Fernando moved into a tie for fifth place with Terps great Joe Smith for most by a Maryland player in a single season. Fernando’s 18 double-doubles so far this year are also the most among underclassmen and tied for the third-most overall nationally.

Other top post players in the Big Ten such as Ethan Happ, Nick Ward, and Jordan Murphy have had no answer for Fernando all year long, and his most recent performance against Ohio State’s top scorer and rebounder Kaleb Wesson continued his reign of dominance within the conference.

“He’s just dominant all the time,” Terps freshman forward Ricky Lindo Jr. said of Fernando. “There’s no one that can really stop him unless you like triple team him or something. He’s just a dominant force in the paint.”

Fernando finished with 14 points and 10 rebounds against the Buckeyes and held Wesson below his season averages for the second time this season, impressing Ohio State head coach Chris Holtmann along the way.

“I thought [Fernando] was fantastic,” Holtmann said after his team’s loss to the Terps. “You know he is a first team all-league guy, so you are not going to eliminate him completely from the game. He is a load and he is such an athletic kid that it’s not just his scoring, it’s all the other things he does with his athleticism that impacts the game.”

Fernando’s calling card during his time in College Park has been dominating the paint, but he has also shown touch on his shot from mid-range and even deep. How he’ll be used in the NBA remains to be seen and will depend on where he lands, but the versatility, basketball IQ, and overall growth of his game that he’s showing and will put on display in this year’s pre-draft process will likely turn some heads.

“Bruno, at least the way we’re playing him, is kind of a throwback guy,” Turgeon said. “He’s on the block, he’s making plays, he’s blocking shots, he’s guarding the five man. But he’s got more to his game than we allow him to show. He can shoot it. I think he made a three this year. But Bruno does a lot around the basket.”

His numbers are up across the board, but where Fernando’s coaches and teammates feel he has improved the most as a sophomore is in his control and poise within a game.

Fernando’s last two double-doubles in Maryland’s last two games have come after he was held without a field goal in the first half of both contests. Fernando’s evolution as a player has allowed him to overcome those kind of slow starts and help lead his team to victory in the second half.

“Before I even got here, I always knew Bruno was talented and athletic,” Terps sophomore guard Darryl Morsell said. “I knew he was a guy who played with a lot of emotion. But last year I felt like the game moved a little fast for him. In high school, he was bigger than everybody so regardless of how he moved he was able to dominate. But this year, he’s just way more patient in the post. He’s patient defensively and he has just learned a lot. He’s been through it. Once you’ve gone through it once, you know what to expect and you just gain a lot of knowledge. But just his poise and how he plays much more under control this year is probably his biggest improvement.”

Fernando’s emotion and charisma are on full display when he plays. Every time he flexes while getting back on defense after a thunderous dunk he reminds everyone just how aggressive and dominant of a player he has become.

Turgeon has said many times this season that Fernando tries to get every rebound when he’s out there on the floor, and he’s not kidding. Maryland is currently second in the Big Ten with 39.8 rebounds per game and the Terps mostly have Fernando to thank for that.

Turgeon’s constant challenging of his talented center has led to a mentality that seems to have stuck and produced a player determined to be one of the best big men to ever play in College Park.

“I didn’t personally set a goal of how many double-doubles I’d like to have but I set a goal to get every rebound that I can because Coach Turgeon used to play with me last year all the time,” Fernando said. “After a pick-up game, he’d ask me, ‘Did you even get one rebound?’ So I’m trying to get all of them.”