DeMatha pipeline strengthening Maryland's football family
COLLEGE PARK, Md. -- The pipeline from DeMatha (Hyattsville, Md.) to Maryland that has been prevalent for Terps recruiting in recent years predates Michael Locksley’s time as head coach in College Park. But Maryland’s new lead man is focused on building a strong football family within his program and is seeing the loyalty the Stags have for their state’s flagship university help his cause.
Locksley has leaders on both sides of the ball that hail from DeMatha. Senior cornerback Tino Ellis and sophomore running back Anthony McFarland are just two of 11 former Stags on Maryland’s current roster, and that’s not including four-star safety Nick Cross, who will be joining the Terps this summer to make it an even dozen.
McFarland and Ellis are well aware of the football talent their high school produces and how much it can help their current program build the winning culture it’s looking for under Locksley’s regime. In fact, the two have even discussed their role in keeping the pipeline from Hyattsville--and the rest of the DMV--to College Park flowing with regularity.
“It’s definitely getting stronger,” McFarland said of Maryland’s recruiting connection with DeMatha. “There’s a lot of talent at DeMatha so everyday I’m on Twitter and social media seeing what big-time offers they’re getting, texting them in their [direct messages] telling them, ‘Hey, join the pipeline, stay home. You see us doing it.’ So I think what we’re trying to do---what Tino (Ellis) and I was talking about--we’re trying to get people not just at DeMatha but just people who go to school in Maryland and play in high school here. You don’t have to go far or go to a big-time school to accomplish what you want to accomplish, whether it’s the NFL or getting your dream job, just anything. You can do it in your own backyard.”
Echoing his teammate’s sentiment, Ellis said he is constantly in the ears of DeMatha’s finest and preaches the positives that come from playing in College Park.
“I try to recruit the DeMatha guys as much as possible,” Ellis said. “We definitely have to keep the pipeline open and keep guys coming through.”
But McFarland and Ellis intend on doing more than just talking about recruiting football players from their former school. They want to show how much they care next fall by attending as many DMV high school games that have Maryland recruits in them as they can.
“We want to be different with this,” McFarland said. “I know a lot of people once they get to college feel like they don’t have anything to do with high school or they don’t have to recruit, but we’re kind of different. We want to recruit these guys. We want to make them feel like we want them to be here. So we’re definitely, whenever we get a chance, going to go out to high school games. I always check up on DeMatha and go to the DeMatha games. So we’re going to do stuff like that.”
Seeing established college players such as McFarland and Ellis at their games supporting them should get the attention of some local prospects and help them build a bond with Maryland’s program. But perhaps the biggest move the Terps have made since Locksley took over in terms of building the relationship with DeMatha and the rest of the DMV high schools is the addition of former Stags head coach, now Maryland running backs coach, Elijah Brooks.
The bond McFarland, Ellis and the rest of the DeMatha alumni on Maryland’s roster have with Brooks is reinforcing the Terps’ internal camaraderie, giving the Stags even more stake in the family culture that is being created in College Park.
“When I got the call that [Brooks] was going to be running backs coach here at the University of Maryland I was just excited,” McFarland said. “He’s a hell of a coach and I’m just excited for him.”
Ellis also mentioned that it’s “great to see [Brooks] around the building and be able to talk to him,” and while as a running back McFarland will get to work closer on a day-to-day basis with the former DeMatha head coach, the Terps also brought in a new coach at Ellis’ position that has ties to the senior and other local products on Maryland’s roster.
“I’ve known (Terps cornerbacks coach) Cory Robinson for quite a few years actually,” Ellis said. “He used to train me when I was younger, when I was like 12, so the relationship was pre-existing. It helps a lot. I already knew him so the relationship was already there and we have great communication together.”
McFarland and Ellis both pointed to the fact that Locksley’s initial message to his program is the importance of having a family atmosphere on and off the field. Those values are shown in the type of kids the Terps are recruiting as well as the coaches being brought on staff in College Park.
When asked what his pitch to local recruits is when he gets a chance to speak with them, one word quickly came to McFarland’s mouth: “Family.”
After emphasizing what Maryland is trying to build through its roster construction, McFarland then focuses on Locksley as a leader and his ability to evolve boys into men throughout college.
“I think Coach Locksley is a great leader,” McFarland said. “The first thing I would talk about is Coach Locksley and just how great of a leader he is. I’ve known Coach Locksley since I was in the eighth grade and he has always been a leader to me, always telling us right from wrong on and off the field, just trying to make us better men everyday. So it’s not just about the football aspects of things. It’s about off the field and learning to be a man. I feel like parents with kids in high school would want to send their kid off with someone who’s going to make them a better man, and Coach Locksley is the right person for that.”