COLLEGE PARK, Md. -- The pipeline from DeMatha (Hyattsville, Md.) to Maryland that has been prevalent for Terps recruiting in recent years predates Michael Locksley’s time as head coach in College Park. But Maryland’s new lead man is focused on building a strong football family within his program and is seeing the loyalty the Stags have for their state’s flagship university help his cause.

Locksley has leaders on both sides of the ball that hail from DeMatha. Senior cornerback Tino Ellis and sophomore running back Anthony McFarland are just two of 11 former Stags on Maryland’s current roster, and that’s not including four-star safety Nick Cross, who will be joining the Terps this summer to make it an even dozen.

McFarland and Ellis are well aware of the football talent their high school produces and how much it can help their current program build the winning culture it’s looking for under Locksley’s regime. In fact, the two have even discussed their role in keeping the pipeline from Hyattsville--and the rest of the DMV--to College Park flowing with regularity.

“It’s definitely getting stronger,” McFarland said of Maryland’s recruiting connection with DeMatha. “There’s a lot of talent at DeMatha so everyday I’m on Twitter and social media seeing what big-time offers they’re getting, texting them in their [direct messages] telling them, ‘Hey, join the pipeline, stay home. You see us doing it.’ So I think what we’re trying to do---what Tino (Ellis) and I was talking about--we’re trying to get people not just at DeMatha but just people who go to school in Maryland and play in high school here. You don’t have to go far or go to a big-time school to accomplish what you want to accomplish, whether it’s the NFL or getting your dream job, just anything. You can do it in your own backyard.”

Echoing his teammate’s sentiment, Ellis said he is constantly in the ears of DeMatha’s finest and preaches the positives that come from playing in College Park.

“I try to recruit the DeMatha guys as much as possible,” Ellis said. “We definitely have to keep the pipeline open and keep guys coming through.”

But McFarland and Ellis intend on doing more than just talking about recruiting football players from their former school. They want to show how much they care next fall by attending as many DMV high school games that have Maryland recruits in them as they can.

“We want to be different with this,” McFarland said. “I know a lot of people once they get to college feel like they don’t have anything to do with high school or they don’t have to recruit, but we’re kind of different. We want to recruit these guys. We want to make them feel like we want them to be here. So we’re definitely, whenever we get a chance, going to go out to high school games. I always check up on DeMatha and go to the DeMatha games. So we’re going to do stuff like that.”