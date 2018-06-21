The Denver Nuggets have selected Maryland sophomore forward Justin Jackson with the No. 43 overall pick in the second round of the 2018 NBA Draft and traded him to the Orlando Magic for the No. 41 pick, Jarred Vanderbilt.

Jackson, who missed the majority of the 2017-2018 season following labrum surgery, becomes the fifth Terp selected in the NBA Draft under eighth-year head coach Mark Turgeon, joining Alex Len, Jake Layman, Diamond Stone and 2018 first-round selection Kevin Huerter.

“This is a great opportunity for Justin, and I know this is a dream come true for him,” Turgeon said in a statement. “I’m really happy for Justin. He had to deal with a season-ending injury this year, and now that he is beginning to get healthy, he has a chance to showcase his talents.”

An Ontario, Canada native, Jackson played in all 33 games as a freshman, starting 30 and averaging 10.5 points and a team-high 6.0 rebounds per game.

Jackson flirted with the NBA following his freshman campaign, participating in the 2017 NBA Draft Combine before announcing his return to Maryland for his sophomore season.

A preseason All-Big Ten selection, Jackson played in the first 11 contests this past season for Maryland, averaging 9.8 points and a team-high 8.1 rebounds per game before shutting it down due to a torn labrum which required in-season surgery.

Jackson was once again invited to the NBA Draft Combine last month but was unable to participate in any live action as he continued to recover from shoulder surgery. Despite being unable to take part in any live action, NBA teams remained intrigued with Jackson's 7-foot-3 wingspan, perimeter shot and ability to guard multiple positions.

Now headed to an Orlando team with several talented young forwards, including Aaron Gordon, Jackson is likely to be assigned to the Magic's G-League affiliate in Lakeland.