Wade, a future Hall of Famer who is set to retire at the end of the season, has swapped jerseys with friends and current stars like LeBron James and the Washington Wizards' Brad Beal. But on this night, Wade sought out Huerter at the conclusion of the game and was greeted with a look of shock followed by a smile from the 20-year-old as he put his arm around him to let him know he wanted to exchange jerseys.

Following the Miami Heat's 114-113 home win over the Atlanta Hawks Monday night, former Terp and current Hawks rookie guard Kevin Huerter got the surprise of a lifetime, swapping jerseys with longtime idle Dwyane Wade.

Hawks Kevin Huerter wears #3 because he grew up idolizing Dwyane Wade....Wade knew this and surprised him with jersey exchange after game. pic.twitter.com/HXu3v7I1lO

Afterwards, Wade talked about the exchange and why he sought out Huerter.

"Earlier in the year, a good friend of mine told me about him when he was younger, he used to wear my shoes and he wore No. 3 because of me, he looked up to me, so I knew I was going to surprise him after the last time we played him," Wade told Fox Sports' Jason Jackson. "But I really like his game. He's someone since the preseason when we played him up until now, he's gotten so much better. So from one No. 3 to another, I thought I'd switch jerseys with him."

Huerter, who started the game for the Hawks and finishes with 13 points, three rebounds and two assists, was complimentary of Wade and what he has done for the city of Miami during his career, following their exchange.

“He’s always done it the right way,” Huerter told the Associated Press. “You never hear him with off-court type of stuff. He brought championships to this city. He’s been with the Heat for the majority of his career. He’s been loyal to them. And as a guy coming up, a young guy, starting out with the Hawks, I hope I can continue a long career with them. The league’s going to miss him, for sure.

“For as long as I can remember, me and my brother would wear his shoes when we were younger. We’d watch his game. He was really one of the first NBA guys I looked up to.”

As for what he will do with his idle's game-worn jersey? It will likely be prominently displayed.

“I can’t wait to get it framed,” Huerter said.

