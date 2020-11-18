TerrapinSportsReport - East Coast Spotlight: Top five available 2022 QB prospects

Steven Angeli (Rivals.com)

Recruitment: There are plenty of schools coming after Angeli. His offer sheet expanded rapidly last year after shining in a part-time role at Bergen Catholic. Teams like Penn State, Ohio State, Oregon, Michigan, LSU, Michigan State, Virginia Tech, Pittsburgh and many others are pursuing him, but the team with a leg up on the competition is Notre Dame. The Fighting Irish have a lot of connections to Angeli and his family. He wants to take a trip to South Bend, and it’s likely he does so after his season is over. Evaluation: Angeli has had a good season so far in his first full season as the starter. He’s made some tough and timely throws and has developed a more powerful arm. Consistent accuracy is something that’s tough for quarterbacks to achieve, and Angeli has made progress in this area.

He’s also a fearless runner. He’s not afraid to take a hit or call his own number, but he isn’t a quarterback that’s going to pick up huge chunks of yards. Angeli is a smart and savvy pocket passer that runs just enough to keep defenses honest.

*****

Devin Kargman (Rivals.com)

Recruitment: Kargman’s recruitment took a hit when the spring camp season and visits were shut down by the pandemic, but he’s done the best he can this year. Kargman has been a well-known prospect on the camp and 7-on-7 circuit for the last couple years and college coaches are very familiar with him, but getting an up-close look at him this offseason would have been a big help to his stock. Rutgers, Maryland, Texas A&M, Vanderbilt, Virginia Tech and West Virginia have offered him, but it’ll be very important for him to take visits to those campuses once the dead period is over to meet with the coaches and get a feel for how he could fit in with each program. Evaluation: Kargman has been to a lot of camps and 7-on-7 tournaments during the dead period to show off his improved skill set. He has developed excellent timing with his receivers and tight ends, so he can really fit the ball into tight windows. He has good enough arm strength and has added some mass to his frame. Kargman is one of those players that does a lot of things well but there isn't really one specific area of his game that really pops. He’s put up excellent stats throughout his career in a pass-happy offense, so college coaches know what kind of thrower he is. Look for teams to turn up the heat after seeing him again in-person.

*****

Jayden Sauray (Rivals.com)

Recruitment: Sauray’s skill set doesn’t fit every style of offense, but he has put together a pretty good offer sheet. Maryland, Ole Miss, Virginia Tech, West Virginia and Boston College are the big names so far, but the most likely destination for Sauray is the local team. The Terps have strong ties to Sauray and his camp, so there is a lot going for them. West Virginia also likes Sauray, but he would have gotten more teams to push for him if he were able to get out for college camps and throw in front of the coaches. Evaluation: Just shy of 6-feet tall, Sauray is a new-school quarterback with a big arm and a “scramble-to-throw” mentality. He gets the ball out quickly and does a good job throwing his receivers open. Sauray excels at throwing timing routes and accurate deep passes. He’s done a good job at camps and 7-on-7 tournaments this year, and he’s definitely shown progress from last year to this year. Teams that play mostly out of the shotgun and move the pocket would be a great fit for Sauray.

*****

John Griffith (Nick Lucero/Rivals.com)

Recruitment: This was going to be a big season for Griffith, a quarterback that has played in plenty of big games throughout his high school career. Teams like LSU, Tennessee, Michigan, Kentucky and Massachusetts have offered Griffith, and at different points it looked like he would end up at either Michigan or Kentucky. For now, Griffith is looking to prove to teams he has improved in the past year when his St. Frances team plays in the spring. Some more quality outings could heat his recruitment back up. Evaluation: Despite his stellar record as a starter, Griffith has a lot to prove after his sophomore season. He’s bulked up a bit and become a better athlete. Griffith’s arm strength is outstanding, and in recent workouts it looks like he’s developed a better sense of timing with his receivers.

Without any new live action performances to go off of, it’s hard to say how he’s developed when there is a pass rush, but it seems like he knows how to find the open receiver and get the ball out quickly. Many teams around the country will be watching this spring to see how he performs when St. Frances takes the field this spring.

*****