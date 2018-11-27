COLLEGE PARK, Md. -- Senior linebacker Tre Watson, senior defensive back Darnell Savage and junior defensive back Antoine Brooks highlight eight Maryland players that earned All-Big Ten distinction Tuesday as the league announced defensive and special teams honorees.

Watson was named First Team All-Big Ten by the media and Second Team All-Big Ten by the coaches. He led the Big Ten in both tackles (115) and interceptions (5), with his five interceptions being the most by a Terps linebacker in program history. The graduate transfer is the first Maryland defensive player to earn first team all-league honors since Yannick Ngakoue in 2015.

Savage garnered Second Team All-Big Ten honors from both the media and coaches, while Brooks was named Second Team All-Big Ten by the coaches and honorable mention all-conference by the media. It marks the second consecutive year both players earned all-league recognition.

Savage tied for second in the Big Ten and ranked 13th nationally with four interceptions this season. The senior safety finished second on the team with 5.5 tackles for loss and fourth in total tackles (51). He ended his Terps career with 30 consecutive starts.

A dynamic playmaker, Brooks led the Terps with 9.5 tackles for loss and ranked third on the team with 68 tackles. He was named Big Ten Defensive Player of the Week after leading the team with 11 tackles and snagging the game-clinching interception in Maryland’s season-opening win over Texas.

Senior defensive end Byron Cowart and junior defensive back Tino Ellis were each named Honorable Mention All-Big Ten, while on special teams, senior punter Wade Lees, freshman kicker Joseph Petrino and senior kick returner Ty Johnson were also selected as Honorable Mention All-Big Ten honorees by both the coaches and media.

Cowart, who transferred to Maryland this past offseason after failing to live up to his No. 1 ranking coming out of high school while at Auburn, led the Terps with 3.0 sacks and was tied for third on the squad with 5.0 tackles for loss. He started all 12 games and recorded interceptions against Rutgers and Michigan State.

Ellis paced the Terps and ranked seventh in the Big Ten with 12 passes defended. He recorded a career-high five pass breakups against Minnesota, a mark that is tied for the most in a single game across the country this season. The junior out of DeMatha, who started all 12 games at cornerback, posted five tackles and 2.0 tackles for loss in Maryland’s win over Texas.

Lees placed in impressive 28 punts inside the 20 this season, with 18 of them dropping inside the 10. He had six games this year where at least three punts landed inside the 20, including five against Rutgers. Honored as the Ray Guy Punter of the Week on September 24, Lees had nine punts of over 50 yards this season.

Petrino led the Big Ten for all kickers who attempted at least 10 field goals by connecting on 12 of 14 tries (85.7%) during his freshman season. He started his career by making his first 11 field goal attempts. Petrino made all four field goals he attempted against Indiana, becoming the first Terrapin kicker with four field goals in a game since Nick Ferrara in 2011.

With the offensive All-Big Ten selections still to be announced, Maryland’s eight all-league honorees already matches its most ever since joining the conference in 2014. In its inaugural year in the league, the Terps had eight total selections, its most ever prior to this season.

The league will announce the offensive all-conference selections Wednesday at 5 p.m. ET on BTN. .