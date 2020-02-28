It didn’t take long for all three ESPN analysts to declare the Terps as title contenders and really break down why they could see Maryland cutting down the nets in March.

COLLEGE PARK, Md. -- With ESPN College GameDay on campus and with a chance for the Terps to claim at least a share of the Big Ten title with a win over Michigan State Saturday, Maryland’s College Park campus is buzzing.

Bilas was quick to add that while even the top title contenders are capable of losing early in a single-elimination tournament, he does not believe every team in the NCAA tournament has the ability to cut down the nets.

“Does Maryland have the opportunity to win this year? Absolutely,” said Bilas. “Maryland is as good as anybody and can absolutely get to Atlanta and win once they are there.”

Former Duke player and coach Jay Bilas has a reputation for being one of the most impartial analysts in the game. And like Greenberg, he wasted little time in declaring the Terps as contenders.

“Maryland’s got a special team,” former Virginia Tech head coach Seth Greenberg told reporters. “I always say there are certain teams, if you look at the last four years, that have the DNA of a Final Four team -- that they would have veteran guards, NCAA experience, efficient defensively and proven offensively. A guy at the end of the game who can close out the game, and they’ve got multiple guys that can do that, and a toughness about them. I think they are really a special team.”

“If you look historically at the teams that have won championships, Maryland checks every box,” said Bilas. “They are very, very well coached. They have an outstanding point guard in Anthony Cowan. They have an outstanding big guy in Jalen Smith. And then they’ve got an athletic, deep -- not deep right now because of injury and all that stuff -- but they’ve got quality players around those two. So they’ve got guys that can hit shots, can get to the basket, they can guard very well. And they’ve got a maturity and toughness about them that you don’t see in every team.

“I think one of the measures, at least in my judgement, of a quality basketball team that has a chance to win a championship is: do they win when they don’t play well? Maryland has proven that they can do that. There have been three games where they have been down 14 or more and come back and won. I’m sure if you ask every Maryland player or coach, ‘would you like to be down 14 in those games?’ the answer would be no. But given that not everybody is going to play well every game in the NCAA tournament, that you can win in those games and have the confidence to do that is a positive.”

Former Notre Dame All-American and NBA veteran LaPhonso Ellis echoed the sentiments of his ESPN colleagues.

“I’ve argued all year long I want to see this team play faster,” said Ellis. “Even as we think about them playing against a Michigan State team that loves to play fast off of misses and makes, I’ve always felt that favored Maryland. I thought Jay made a great point earlier, you look at point guard play, you look at the interior with Stix Smith, they have it all to win the title.”

For Greenberg, who watched the Terps practice in the preseason, the thing that has impressed him the most about Maryland this season is how head coach Mark Turgeon has coached to his team’s strengths and dictated to opponents, particularly with a five-out offense and zone defense.

“What Mark’s done is basically say, ‘alright, who are we? How do we win? What’s our identity? What are our strengths?' And then as long as you can impose your system onto the game, that gives you an advantage,” said Greenberg.

“What they’ve been able to do, it’s opening up the floor and actually, that’s where the biggest change is. Now you see Stix shooting more threes. Which now, when he shoots more threes is, it opens up more driving lanes. So now you can have Darryl [Morsell] playing downhill, or you can post up someone in a mismatch. But to me, coaching is all about figuring out your players identities, their strengths and then putting them in a position to play to those strengths and imposing that system on your opponent.”