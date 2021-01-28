TerrapinSportsReport - Fact or Fiction: Coach K was out of line in presser

With the basketball season in full swing and recruiting news starting to heat up, Rivals national recruiting analysts Rob Cassidy and Dan McDonald tackle three of college basketball’s hottest topics and debate whether each statement is true or false. Below, they discuss Mike Krzyzewski’s dust-up with a student reporter, Maryland’s NCAA Tournament chances and what Kentucky’s disasterous season means for the future.

1. Coach K was out of line for chastising a student reporter after a loss

Mike Krzyzewski (AP Images)

Cassidy's take: FICTION. Let me start by saying there was absolutely nothing wrong with the student reporter's question about the future. It was fair and pertinent to the situation. But speaking as somebody who has been berated by a coach or two in post-game pressers, I was a little surprised Krzyzewski’s reaction caused such a stir.

There are far bigger bullies in the profession, and the response in question seemed mild in comparison. The student later said Coach K called to apologize for getting testy, and that’s that. I know saying this is a non-story as I spend time writing about it makes me a hypocrite, but aren’t we all? McDonald's take: FACT. If you’re going to assume the role of being one of the top voices of college basketball like Coach K has on a variety of topics, and he absolutely deserves to be one, then you have to be better than going after a student reporter in this situation. I don’t think it’s a terrible offense, but he was definitely in the wrong here. I get the emotions of being ticked off after a loss, but why not just answer the question with some coaching cliché? That would have been a pretty easy way out here.

2. This dreadful season will hurt Kentucky on the recruiting trail

John Calipari (AP Images)

Cassidy's take: FICTION. John Calipari’s legacy and reputation are bigger than one awful season. The guy is synonymous with putting elite players in the NBA and that’s not gonna change anytime soon. Recruiting is based on perception, and I refuse to believe that this year, dreadful as it has been, is going to change the perception of Calipari of his NBA factory program. UK will still be in play for elite recruits year after year. McDonald's take: FICTION. Calipari has built up enough equity both winning on the court and putting star players in the NBA that this year will not negatively impact his program one bit. I’d bet on Kentucky being back towards the top of the SEC next year and competing deep into the NCAA Tournament as has been the case more often than not in his tenure in Lexington.

We’ve seen this story before. In 2012-13, Kentucky had a very similar season to this one. They went to the national championship the following year and went 38-1 the year after that. I’m not saying that’s what will happen again, but Kentucky will bounce back quickly.

3. Maryland will make the NCAA Tournament

Eric Ayala (AP Images)