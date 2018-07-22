Graduated: Denzel Conyers, Josh Woods, Allen Corbin, Marcus Smith, Josh Bekoe, Dimitri Lee Jr., JC Jackson (entered NFL draft)

Returning: RaVon Davis, Qwuantrezz Knight, Darnell Savage Jr., Tino Ellis, Fofie Bazzie, Deon Jones, Antwaine Richardson, Antoine Brooks Jr., Kenny Bennett, Marcus Lewis, Rayshad Lewis

Incoming: Vincent Flythe, Raymond Boone

Since last season, the Terps have lost a lot of experience in the secondary with the departures of Denzel Conyers, Josh Woods, and JC Jackson. But Maryland still returns plenty of key contributors at defensive back, which could turn out to be one of the team’s strongest units in 2018.

Woods was arguably Maryland’s most improved player in 2017, taking big strides in his game while recording 62 tackles, two interceptions, four pass breakups and a forced fumble as a senior. Jackson started all 12 games at cornerback for the Terps and tied for the team lead with three interceptions while also adding 40 tackles and seven pass breakups to his totals.

But the Terps return their two highest-rated defensive backs from last season, according to Pro Football Focus--Darnell Savage Jr. and Antoine Brooks.

From the NICKEL position, Brooks led the secondary with 77 tackles, 9.5 for loss, and also added two interceptions, a sack and a forced fumble. Brooks is a true playmaker who plays arguably the most important position in Maryland’s defensive scheme.

Savage is also a playmaker who has a nose for the ball. He tied Jackson last season for the most interceptions on the team and led the Terps with eight pass breakups. The senior from Newark, Del., will be the leader of Maryland’s secondary and could earn All-Big Ten honors with a strong season.

Top Storyline: Does the Terps secondary have an all-conference caliber playmaker?

Speaking of all-conference accolades, the Terps could have several defensive backs in 2018 that qualify for this distinction. Savage and Brooks are the likeliest candidates for postseason recognition, but players like Tino Ellis, Florida State transfer Marcus Lewis, and Raymond Boone will all also have an opportunity to make a name for themselves within the Big Ten.

Ellis will have to stave off some competition to earn a starting spot, but since making the transition from wide receiver to defensive back as a freshman he has grown into one of Maryland’s most athletic and versatile members of the secondary.

Boone is a freshman who didn’t arrive in College Park until summer but he’s talented enough to make an immediate impact regardless. Fall camp will be our first look at Boone in a Terps uniform, and there’s certainly an opening at the strong safety position for him to take hold of if he can hit the ground running.

Lewis was a highly touted high school recruit out of Gonzaga (Washington, D.C.) who made some plays in his short time in Tallahassee. He played all over the secondary at Florida State and has a chance to step in right away and be Maryland’s best cover cornerback. He could even become one of the conference’s best defensive backs.

Prediction: The freshmen quickly ascend up the depth chart

We’ve already touched on how talented Boone is as an incoming freshman, but his classmate Vincent Flythe also has a ton of upside and could just as easily ascend up the depth chart in College Park quickly.

With Boone at safety and Flythe at cornerback, both players have ideal size for their positions and the latter has the added benefit of having been with the team since the spring.

The competition for playing time in Maryland’s secondary is stiff, but these are two players who are skilled enough to make things happen for themselves early in their college career. Boone most likely has the better chance to start sooner because of more uncertainty at the strong safety position, but expect Flythe to push cornerbacks such as Ellis, Antwaine Richardson, RaVon Davis and others as soon as fall camp starts. Another freshmen in the secondary to keep an eye on is early enrollee Fofie Bazzie, who had his moments during spring ball.