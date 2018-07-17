Graduated: Cavon Walker, Kingsley Opara, Andrew Isaacs, Chandler Burkett

Returning: Jesse Aniebonam, Bryce Brand, Antonio DiCerbo, Mbi Tanyi, Oluwaseun Oluwatimi, Cam Spence, Keiron Howard, B’Ahmad Miller, Adam McLean, Oseh Saine, Lawtez Rogers, Brett Kulka, Celso Rivera, Brandon Gaddy, Breyon Gaddy

Incoming: Byron Cowart (transfer), Jalen Alexander, Tyler Baylor, Austin Fontaine

While Maryland’s offensive line returns in 2018 completely intact, the Terps defensive line enters the year pretty much starting from scratch. After Aniebonam went down in the first game last year with a season-ending leg injury, most of the unit’s workload fell on the shoulders of several seniors who are no longer with the team. Aniebonam has rehabbed and will return next season as a fifth-year senior to play alongside a group of defensive linemen that is unproven but has a lot of potential.

Last season, the Terps finished 12th in the Big Ten in run defense (190.8 yard per game) and sacks per game (1.3), two areas where the defensive line will have to improve moving forward in order to pull its weight on defense.

Maryland will have to replace the 105 tackles and five sacks that Walker, Opara, Isaacs, and Burkett combined for last year, but getting Aniebonam’s production back as well as the growth of the rest of the players at the position should provide a major boost to the unit.

Cowart and Fontaine are newcomers that could have an immediate impact, especially Cowart who is a former five-star recruit (ranked No. 1 overall in the 2015 class by Rivals) that transferred from Auburn to junior college to College Park.

Another year of experience under the belt for some of last season’s contributors such as Brand, Tanyi, Oluwatimi, Howard, McLean, and Kulka, along with the added presence of last year’s redshirts--Spence, Miller, Rogers, and both Gaddy brothers--should make this a deep unit that has a chance to vastly improve upon 2017’s totals.

Top Storyline: How will Aniebonam rebound and what impact will Cowart have?

These are two totally unrelated topics, but Aniebonam and Cowart will have to share the spot for top headline pertaining to Maryland’s defensive line as we get set to enter fall camp. Many are wondering how Aniebonam will bounce back from his injury that cost him nearly his entire senior season. After leading the Terps in sacks (nine) and tackles for loss (14) in 2016 as a junior, Aniebonam is looking to have the type of season many expected from him as a follow up last year.

Likewise, Terps fans want to know if Cowart can return to five-star form and be another major playmaker on Maryland’s defensive line. At 6-foot-4, 270 pounds, Cowart has plenty of size and athleticism. It’s just a matter of whether or not he will be motivated to give his best effort. After falling from grace as an SEC football player for one of the nation’s top programs, early reports out of College Park are that Cowart is feeling rejuvenated and ready to respond.

If both Aniebonam and Cowart have the type of seasons that they’re capable of, the Terps’ defensive front could be a force to be reckoned with in 2018. Aniebonam is the team’s primary pass rusher off the edge, and Cowart brings versatility to be able to play just about anywhere on the defensive line. Both will likely see the majority of the defensive snaps this season with a healthy rotation of the other Terps defensive linemen subbing in and out around them.

Prediction: Maryland more than doubles its sack total from last year

When Aniebonam went down last season, it seemed like the production of Maryland’s entire defensive line went with him. It’s hard to believe one player could have such a big impact on the whole unit, but without Aniebonam the Terps rarely got any pressure on opposing quarterbacks.

Aniebonam’s presence alone should give a big boost to Maryland’s sack totals next season. But the emergence of even just a handful of the younger defensive linemen could also make this position group a lot stronger than it was a year ago. Cowart, Spence, Fontaine, and the Gaddy brothers bring some much-needed bulk to the inside, which should help free up edge rushers like Aniebonam and Brand, as well as make immense improvements to a run defense that was porous last season.

The bar is set pretty low with the Terps only racking up 16 sacks through 12 games last year, and it’s reasonable to think Maryland could more than double that number if it remains healthy along the defensive line.