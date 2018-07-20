Graduated: Jermaine Carter Jr., Shane Cockerille, Jalen Brooks, Matt Gillespie

Returning: Isaiah Davis, Ayinde Eley, Nnamdi Egbuaba, Bruce Miller, Steve Baca, Nick Underwood, Brett Shepherd

Incoming: Jordan Mosley, Durell Nchami, Ahmad McCullough, Fa-Najae Gotay, Chance Campbell, Nihym Anderson, Tre Watson (transfer from Illinois)

After losing the majority of their starting linebackers from last season, the Terps usher in a slew of newcomers that they hope can grow into key contributors in the middle of the defense.

Seniors Jermaine Carter Jr. and Jalen Brooks played the majority of the snaps for the unit last year, but both have since moved on, leaving tons of opportunity for any Terps linebackers willing to step up. Carter led the team in tackles (90) last year and was a multiple-time All-Big Ten selection during his tenure in College Park. He was also the leader of Maryland’s defense, meaning head coach D.J. Durkin--a former linebacker himself--will be looking for someone to claim the role of defensive captain in 2018.

Senior transfer from Illinois Tre Watson could be the answer to replacing Carter on the field, but it will be hard for a newcomer to fill the void left by Carter in the locker room.

Junior Isaiah Davis is Maryland’s top returning performer at linebacker after recording 70 tackles in 2017. He is one of the most experienced players left in the position group, but his game is far from perfect. He will likely begin the season as a starter at WILL linebacker, but he could quickly be pushed by players waiting in the wings like Ayinde Eley or Nick Underwood.

Top Storyline: Who will start at linebacker for Maryland?

While Davis seems like a good bet to be one of the Terps starting linebackers, the other spots are up for grabs. Because of his production at Illinois and ability to play in the middle, Watson will likely replace Carter as the MIKE linebacker, but the SAM linebacker position is where things could get really interesting in fall camp.

Freshman Jordan Mosely turned heads in the spring and appears to be a good fit for one of the outside linebacker spots. Underwood and Eley will also likely compete for playing time on the outside as well. Their performances in August should go a long way in determining how the three-deep shakes out to start the season.

Maryland doesn’t always play three linebackers on the field. In fact, it’s pretty rare for the Terps. The BUCK position is a hybrid linebacker-defensive lineman position that can replace a third linebacker at times. Besides incumbents Jesse Aniebonam and Bryce Brand, the Terps have several freshmen BUCKs such as Durell Nchami and Nihym Anderson who could rotate into the mix as soon as this year. The NICKEL position is another that replaces a linebacker at times in Maryland’s defense. Don’t be surprised to see starting NICKEL Antoine Brooks in the box with the rest of the linebackers plenty this season.

Prediction: Several newcomers get starts at linebacker next season

With so many snaps up in the air right now for the Terps linebackers, all it’s going to take is a strong August for some underclassmen (or even a transfer) to step into a starting role.

We’ve already mentioned Mosley, Nchami, Anderson, and Watson as newcomers that could contribute right away, but Chance Campbell is another name to keep an eye on. Typically linebacker is not where you want to have a ton of inexperience, but the Terps don’t have many upperclassmen in the unit to fall back on, so ultimately talent and upside will earn the most snaps.

Maryland has a versatile group of linebackers with a wide range of skill sets. Expect plenty of rotating within the position in 2018, and perhaps by year’s end there will be a handful of linebackers that emerge as the most reliable.