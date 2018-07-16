Returning: Derwin Gray, Damian Prince, Tyler Hamilton, Brendan Moore, Tyran Hunt, Ellis McKennie, Sean Christie, Marcus Minor, Johnny Jordan, Brian Plummer, Terrance Davis, Jack Wagman

Incoming: TJ Bradley (JUCO transfer), Spencer Anderson, Jaelyn Duncan, Evan Gregory

After a year of ups and downs as a unit in 2017, Maryland’s offensive line enters 2018 as one of the most experienced groups on the team. With more than 100 career starts among the Terps offensive linemen, next season’s starters, which could be the same as last year’s, should include three seniors--Moore, Prince, and Gray--as well as a two-year starter in junior Terrance Davis. Moore continues to be considered one of the best centers in college football, and Gray and Prince proved to be solid bookends at the tackle positions last season. In fact, Prince finished last season No. 1 in the Big Ten in blocking efficiency, according to Pro Football Focus. He is considered to be one of Maryland’s top pro prospects entering the 2018 season.

That veteran leadership is much needed as Maryland’s blockers work to overcome the tragic death of fellow offensive lineman Jordan McNair this summer.

As a unit, the Terps’ offensive front will look to improve upon the 2.9 sacks per game they allowed last year, which was good for second-to-last in the Big Ten. If Maryland is able to find a healthy quarterback that can make it through a full season, it should go a long way in improving those numbers. Last season the Terps offensive line had to adjust to several different quarterbacks, and the one who played the most snaps, Max Bortenschlager, had a propensity for holding onto the ball too long, which certainly did not help keep the sack numbers down.

An improved showing by the offensive line in 2018 would also help Maryland rank better on offense as a whole. The Terps finished 11th in the conference last season with 323.3 yards per game.

Top Storyline: Can returning talent overcome new coaching?

Maryland’s offensive line returns all of its key components from on the field last year, but the personnel calling the shots from the sideline has certainly changed. The Terps will usher in a new offensive coordinator--Matt Canada--and offensive line coach--Bryan Stinespring--next season, and it remains to be seen how the unit will respond.

A strong offensive line must have excellent chemistry and communication. Playing alongside one another is something that should come easily to the Terps blockers, but picking up on different blocking schemes is something that could take some time. Canada’s offense includes a lot of pre-snap motion, meaning discipline will be at a premium next season for Maryland’s offensive front, which was among the most penalized units in the Big Ten last season.

Prediction: Maryland will have one of the top offensive lines in the Big Ten next season

The experience of Maryland’s offensive line is a huge plus, but the success of this unit will largely rely upon the Terps finding consistency at quarterback. If effective quarterback play can emerge in College Park, it should make all the difference in Maryland’s offense as a whole.

Blocking for a bonafide signal caller and a stacked backfield could make 2018 a very special year for the Terps offensive line. Based on last year’s results, there’s a lot of room for this unit to improve, but it could make a bigger leap than any other position for Maryland and be the difference between making a bowl appearance or not next season.

With sophomores like Minor and Jordan waiting in the wings, the depth along the offensive front is the best it has been in College Park in recent years. If the unit stays relatively healthy and has the type of year it’s capable of having in 2018, the Terps could also see several of their blockers get drafted next spring, which bodes well for future recruiting at the position.