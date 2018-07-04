Returning: Kasim Hill, Tyrrell Pigrome, Max Bortenschlager, Legend Brumbaugh

Incoming: Tyler DeSue

Last season was not kind to Maryland quarterbacks. Saying the position was bitten by the injury bug would be an understatement. Caleb Henderson appeared to have a chance to be the Terps starting quarterback in the spring but couldn’t make it past fall camp in full health. Tyrrell Pigrome got the nod as the Week 1 starter against Texas in Austin, and after lighting it up in the first three quarters (9-for-12, 175 yards, 2 touchdowns and an interception/64 rushing yards and a rushing touchdown), he went down with a season-ending knee injury.

Unfortunately, freshman phenom Kasim Hill suffered the same fate a few weeks later against Towson after filling in admirably as Maryland’s starting quarterback for two more games. Hill completed 18 of his 21 pass attempts for 230 yards and threw two touchdowns while also rushing for 60 yards and a rushing touchdown.

Both Pigrome and Hill proved to be able to run Walt Bell’s offense at a high level, but neither were afforded enough time to have the impact on Maryland’s season that they likely would have.

Max Bortenschlager took over at quarterback for the majority of the rest of the 2017 season, throwing 10 touchdowns to just five interceptions, but even he battled a few nagging injuries along the way, opening up chances for Ryan Brand to see some snaps.

Maryland will certainly be looking for better health and more consistency at the quarterback position in 2018, as Pigrome and Hill work their way back from their respective knee injuries and Matt Canada takes over as the new offensive coordinator in College Park.

Top Storyline: Will Hill or Pigrome be ready for fall camp and who starts when both are healthy?

The Maryland quarterback situation is virtually on hold until the health of Hill and Pigrome are further known. Terps head coach D.J. Durkin said in the spring that the hope was to have both Pigrome and Hill around 100 percent by the end of May so that could have a full summer to get ready. Fall camp will give us our first look into how they progressed and which one looks like a better fit for Canada’s offense.

Pigrome got first crack as starter over Hill last season but that was in a completely different type of offense and before Hill was ever able to prove what he could do at the college level. It could ultimately come down to whichever passer is healthier, but assuming both are ready to go once the season rolls around the deciding factor will likely be which one can gain a further grasp of the new offensive scheme.

Prediction: Hill wins quarterback battle but Pigrome sees snaps

If both Hill and Pigrome come back fully healthy, the former seems like the better fit for Canada’s more-pro-style system (at least more pro-style than Bell’s). But Canada’s offensive is multiple, which means the Terps will be giving defenses all kinds of different looks, which could include some snaps on particular plays for Pigrome.

Hill’s efficiency as a freshman--albeit just a few games--was uncanny, but Pigrome was electric with the ball in his hands as well. It’s tough to peg either one ahead of the other without seeing them on the field yet, but Hill had the look of a future pro at times last season and that is hard to have riding the bench.