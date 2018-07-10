Returning: Lorenzo Harrison III, Anthony McFarland, Javon Leake, Ikechukwu Ogwuegbu, Ty Johnson, Tayon Fleet-Davis, Jake Funk

Incoming: None

Maryland’s four-pronged rushing attack was perhaps the Terps’ biggest strength last season. Led by then-junior running back Ty Johnson, Maryland rushed for nearly 2,000 yards as a team with 1,741 of that coming from Johnson (875 yards), Lorenzo Harrison (622), Jake Funk (145), and Javon Leake (99).

All of those backs are returning in 2018 with the addition of former five-star DeMatha recruit Anthony McFarland, who redshirted last season, and sophomore Tayon Fleet-Davis, who looked very ready to contribute in spring ball.

Under new offensive coordinator Matt Canada, the Terps backfield will look to build upon last year’s totals, which included 19 touchdowns and 161.7 rushing yards per game in Walt Bell’s scheme.

McFarland has the makings of an eventual every-down back that can do it all, Johnson has a great chance to amass 1,000 rushing yards as a senior behind a strong offensive line and Harrison will be looking to bounce back from a relatively quiet sophomore season considering the expectations that many had for him entering last year.

The depth at running back right now for Maryland is uncanny. Leake, Funk, and Fleet-Davis all could also make big impacts in the backfield and on special teams.

Top Storyline: How will Canada’s offense utilize all the talent in Maryland’s backfield?

Besides, which quarterback will lead the Terps in 2018, this is the question that is burning on many Maryland fans’ minds. Between six running backs that can truly make plays, how can there possibly be enough carries to go around?

As College Park’s new offensive coordinator, Canada will have to get creative and find ways to get the ball in these backs’ hands as much as possible, especially with health questions at quarterback and the departure of All-Big Ten, now NFL wide receiver DJ Moore.

Canada has proven that he can help turn a workhorse back into a star by coaching former Wisconsin running back Montee Ball to a Doak Walker Award in 2012. His offense is multiple and typically deploys a lot of misdirection and jet sweeps with wide receivers. However, with the athleticism and pass-catching ability that some of Maryland’s running backs possess, we could see him use halfbacks in this role.

Prediction: Terps finish top three in the Big Ten in rushing in 2018

Maryland’s offensive line should be very strong in 2018 and Canada’s offense should be runner-friendly, which should translate to solid productivity from the backfield. The Terps running backs are a unit that has potential to lead the conference in rushing.

Maryland is looking at starting at least three seniors on the offensive front and has a hosts of other talented blockers vying for the other two spots. There will be holes opened up by bookend tackles Derwin Gray and Damian Prince, as well as all-conference center Brendan Moore. This bodes well for a team that will likely run the ball a lot.

Canada mentioned in the spring that he likes to play to his personnel, and Maryland’s personnel right now screams, “Run the ball!” Canada uses multiple formations throughout games to keep defenses off balance and some of the true mastery of his scheme comes in the form of line movement and angle-blocking concepts where linemen are pulling and moving to distort the different levels of the defense.

This is a particularly good offense for one-cut runners like Johnson and McFarland, who seem to find an opening and hit it with full force. The Big Ten’s three leading rush offenses last season--Ohio State, Wisconsin, and Minnesota--averaged between 182.4 and 243.2 yards per game. If the Maryland’s defense can get opposing teams off the field and the offense runs the ball as much as it should, the Terps could end up with about 200 rushing yards per game just between Johnson and McFarland. And you can rest assured Harrison, Funk, Leake, and Fleet-Davis will also contribute.