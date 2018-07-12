Graduated: Derrick Hayward

Returning: Noah Barnes, Avery Edwards, Andrew Park, Robert Schwob, Zack Roski

Incoming: Chigoziem Okonkwo

There’s not much to say about the performance of Maryland’s tight ends last season. That’s because not one of them caught a pass and the position was targeted less than a dozen times in offensive coordinator Walt Bell’s offense. Primarily being used on special teams and by the offense to block, the Terps tight end unit laid dormant in terms of producing statistics in 2017.

With the arrival of Matt Canada, the new offensive coordinator in College Park, and a talented freshman tight end like Chigoziem Okonkwo, it will be interesting to see how the position evolves at Maryland this upcoming season. The days of Vernon Davis seem too long ago, but the Terps’ aggressiveness of going after tight ends in recruiting this offseason could be a sign that Canada plans to once again make them an integral part of the offense.

The versatility and pre-snap motion of Canada’s offense makes it one that tight ends can thrive in. Canada is all about confusing defenses with his offensive formations and using a lot of play action passes out of formations that utilize tight ends is a staple of his scheme. The tight end or H-back plays an important role in Canada’s offense in terms of creating the motion needed to throw the defense off. Not many tight ends currently on Maryland’s roster possess the athleticism and versatility to do so, but Okonkwo could potentially fit that mold because he presents quite the mismatch for linebackers trying to cover him.

Top Storyline: How good is the freshman?

Even as an early enrollee true freshman, Okonkwo was a standout for the Terps offense in spring ball. He is clearly still transitioning to college and getting his legs under him, but he very seldom looked out of place or overmatched in drills or scrimmages.

The 6-foot-2, 225-pound former three-star recruit from Georgia has the makings of an every-down tight end who can block and catch. Canada’s offense calls for a tight end to be on the field most of the time. In fact, he often deploys double-tight end sets. That factor as well as a lack of competition at the position could lead to Okonkwo seeing the field early and often.

Prediction: By the end of Week 1, Maryland’s tight ends will be more productive than all of last year

It shouldn’t take long for Canada to get Maryland’s tight ends more involved. With a Week 1 matchup with Texas scheduled, there’s no better time to pull out all the stops and start the season with a bang.

After playing the Terps last year, the Longhorns likely aren’t expecting much from the tight end position, which could play to Maryland’s advantage. If the Texas linebackers aren’t ready, they could find Okonkwo blowing by them on a deep play action pass. That alone would top Maryland’s production from the position last year, but it’s probably safe to expect at least one of the Terps tight ends to see a few looks in the very first game.