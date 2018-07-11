Graduated: DJ Moore (drafted to NFL after junior season), Jacquille Veii

Returning: Jahrvis Davenport, DJ Turner, Taivon Jacobs, Tahj Capehart, MJ Jarrell, Chris Jones, Rayshad Lewis, Carlos Carriere, Sean Nelson, Jayden Comma, Michael Cornwell,

Incoming: Jeshaun Jones, Darryl Jones, Brian Cobbs, Dontay Demus

The Terps had a true playmaker at wide receiver in DJ Moore last season. The Philadelphia native led the Big Ten in receptions (80) and receiving yards (1,033) while also catching eight touchdowns. As a result of his stellar season, Moore was drafted No. 24 overall by the Carolina Panthers in April and he appears poised to make a big splash in the NFL.

There was a steep drop-off in production last year from the Terps wideouts after Moore, but an even bigger disparity after Maryland’s second-leading receiver Taivon Jacobs, who finished the season with 47 receptions, 553 yards, and five touchdowns.

Besides Moore and Jacobs, five other Terps wideouts--Jahrvis Davenport, Jacquille Veii, DJ Turner, Tahj Capehart, and Michael Cornwell--combined for just 30 receptions and 133 yards on the season.

With Moore gone, Maryland certainly has some big shoes to fill in the passing game. But with less of a focus on one player, a new offense, and a deep roster of receivers with potential, the Terps should be able to get more wideouts involved in 2018.

Jacobs is returning as the team’s No. 1 pass-catching option, and Davenport as well as Turner should be in line for expanded roles. There has also been plenty of buzz since spring ball surrounding freshman Jeshaun Jones, who was an early enrollee that is picking up the offense and transitioning to the college game quickly. Former four-star recruit Darryl Jones is also a freshman to keep an eye on, as he could come in and have a major impact right away.

Top Storyline: Do the Terps have enough firepower at wide receiver?

Losing an NFL-caliber player like Moore is never easy for a unit to bounce back from, but the Terps are hoping a solid group of upperclassmen pass catchers as well as some talented newcomers can make up for the receiving production that is now in Carolina.

It’s not secret that opposing defenses will be honing in on Maryland’s backfield, as it is perhaps the biggest strength in College Park. But this points extra emphasis on the need for the Terps wide receivers to make plays. Entering the 2018 season, it remains to be seen if Maryland has the firepower on the outside to keep defenses honest, but if four or five pass catchers contribute consistently this could be a unit that sneaks up on some people.

Speedsters like Jacobs and Turner should be able to get behind the defense when it creeps up to stop the run, and players like Davenport can be used to work the inside of the field and be used as a possession receiver to extend drives.

Which wide receivers will truly step up for the Terps in 2018 remains to be seen, but it is pretty clear that it will take a concerted effort from a variety of wideouts to get the type of production from the position that Maryland needs.

Prediction: Davenport or Turner lead the Terps in receiving in 2018

Jacobs is the heavy favorite to lead Maryland in receiving next season, but we don’t yet know how he’ll respond to seeing each defense’s best cover corner week in and week out. His lack of versatility as a pass catcher and injury history make him far from a sure thing to lead the the Terps in receiving, but the potential is certainly there to do so.

But if it’s not Jacobs, it will likely by Davenport or Turner who take over as the premier wideout in College Park. Davenport is a senior who could be up for one last hoorah as a college athlete and Turner is someone who has been on the cusp of breaking out since being recruited to Maryland in 2016 as a four-star recruit out of DeMatha. Both Davenport and Turner had a strong spring and appear likely to be key cogs in the Terps’ new offense.

It’s very likely that Maryland starts out the season with Jacobs and Davenport on the outside with Turner playing the slot, so each should have plenty of opportunity to make their mark.