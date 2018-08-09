But after going through the pre-draft process and testing his viability as a 2018 NBA Draft pick, Fernando made the decision to play at least one more season with the Terps and he’s looking forward to being a part of something that he believes could be special.

As a freshman, Fernando played in 30 games for the Terps, averaging 10.3 points, 6.5 rebounds, and 1.2 blocks per game while shooting 74 percent from the free throw line. He was one of the Big Ten’s most impressive newcomers last year and earned himself All-Big Ten freshman team honors as well as a serious look from the NBA.

COLLEGE PARK, Md. -- With five-star power forward recruit Jalen “Sticks” Smith coming to College Park by way of the Terps’ 2018 recruiting class, one part of Maryland’s frontcourt has been locked into a big role for quite some time. But the future of the other key member of Maryland’s starting frontcourt was unknown until the end of May when Bruno Fernando announced that he would be returning to College Park for his sophomore season.

“I’m just extremely happy to be back,” Fernando said. “Maryland is home to me. To be here for another year or more and just to play in front of the fans again and play with my teammates again. Obviously we have a lot of talent on the team this year, and being able to be a part of something special like that is always good, not just for me but for the team. For me, it was always about putting myself in a good position. I felt like this was the best thing for me to do and I’m here now working hard with the guys, trying to get better and lead the young guys the right way.”



Fernando’s bruising, physical style in the post should be the perfect complement to Smith’s game, which is considered to be more of a finesse forward with the ability to play down low or away from the basket.

However, Fernando also showed some range with his shot during his first year in College Park and could turn out to be an interchangeable piece in the frontcourt with Smith.

“Since the season ended last year, we’ve really worked with Bruno on perimeter stuff--guarding the perimeter, playing without fouling, ball handling, passing, shooting,” Maryland head coach Mark Turgeon said. “And Sticks naturally does that. So I’m excited. We’re playing a little bit differently because they’re such a presence for us. I think defensively with their length and size they’re going to cover up a lot of our mistakes...Those two guys together will be interchangeable for us. It’s fun; they’re going to be fun to coach. They’re feeding off each each other and they’re working together. And we don’t put them together every day right now. We’re trying to keep the teams evenly divided, but as they grow they should become a great tandem.”

Fernando himself admits that his game was far from complete as a freshman and he’s eager to show Terps fans, his coaches, and his teammates just how dynamic he can be with another year of experience under his belt.

“Last year I was a freshman coming in trying to figure out the plays,” Fernando said. “In the games, I would still forget a few plays and stuff like that. And right now I know all the plays so it’s a lot better for me and easier for me to do things. Coach knows that I know the plays a lot better and that I’m leading the young guys as well, telling them where to be on the court. It definitely helps me a lot. I’ve been working on my game ever since the pre-Draft process, expanding my game like my shot, dribbling the ball and stuff. Coach sees improvement in all of that and that’s why he’s trying to use me a lot more on the perimeter.”

Fernando is also excited to team up with Smith, who enters College Park as a prized local prospect from Baltimore that is sure to have an immediate impact on both ends of the floor for the Terps.

“He’s a great player,” Fernando said of Smith. “I didn’t get to play with him as much because in practice we always play apart. We always go against each other. But he’s a really good player. He’s got a great chance and I think we’re going to be very good with him. Him coming in and playing with me in the starting lineup will be beneficial for us as a team because I feel like me and him can do a lot of stuff that a lot of teams can’t do.”

Fernando and Smith have the potential to be one of the most dynamic frontcourts not only in the Big Ten, but in all of college basketball. Their wide array of skills collectively give Turgeon a ton of flexibility and versatility with his bigs and should make life much easier for the plethora of talented guards the Terps have.