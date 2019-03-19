Maryland goes into this week's NCAA Tournament unlike most years, unsure of who they will play in their opening game on Thursday afternoon. This year's team will take on either Belmont or Temple, who will play a First Four play-in game Tuesday night in Dayton, Ohio. But while most teams have already begun game planning for their opponent, the Terps won't be able to do so until a winner is settled between the Bruins and Owls. TSR takes a first look at both potential opening round opponents in Belmont and Temple ahead of Tuesday night's First Four meeting between the two schools.



Belmont vs. Temple

When: 9:10 PM Where: UD Arena (Dayton, Ohio) Broadcast: truTV Line: Belmont -3.5 O/U: 155

Belmont

Record: 26-5 Leading Scorer: Dylan Windler - 21.4 PTS Leading Rebounder: Dylan Windler - 10.7 REB Assists Leader: Grayson Murphy - 6.6 AST Steals Leader: Grayson Murphy - 1.7 STL Blocks Leader: Nick Muszynski - 2.2 BLK The Skinny: Only Gonzaga comes into the NCAA tourney shooting a higher percentage from inside the arc than the Bruins. Belmont has made a staggering 59.6 percent of their 2-point attempts heading into Tuesday night's First Four game with Temple. The Bruins also shoot a respectable 37.1 percent from beyond the arc, in large part thanks to Dylan Windler, who's shooting 42.6 percent from three-point land with 89 makes. Only seven players in the top 100 for 3-point shooting percentage nationally have knocked down more shots from beyond the arc this season than Windler. Defensively, Belmont plays mostly man defense and does a good job of keeping it's opponents off of the offensive glass. But where the Bruins struggle defensively is forcing opponents into turning the ball over, ranking 307th nationally in defensive turnover percentage. While Windler is considered one of the top players nationally, he's had his struggles this season matching up with Power 5 front courts like UCLA and Purdue. While Belmont has had a nice season, winning 26 games, their three best wins came against Murray St. (No. 52 KenPom) and Lipscomb (No. 53 KenPom) twice. Those two teams managed just one win over a top 50 opponent, with Lipscomb defeating TCU (No. 48 KenPom) back in November.

Temple