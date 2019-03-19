First Look: Belmont vs. Temple
Maryland goes into this week's NCAA Tournament unlike most years, unsure of who they will play in their opening game on Thursday afternoon. This year's team will take on either Belmont or Temple, who will play a First Four play-in game Tuesday night in Dayton, Ohio. But while most teams have already begun game planning for their opponent, the Terps won't be able to do so until a winner is settled between the Bruins and Owls.
TSR takes a first look at both potential opening round opponents in Belmont and Temple ahead of Tuesday night's First Four meeting between the two schools.
Belmont vs. Temple
When: 9:10 PM
Where: UD Arena (Dayton, Ohio)
Broadcast: truTV
Line: Belmont -3.5
O/U: 155
Belmont
Record: 26-5
Leading Scorer: Dylan Windler - 21.4 PTS
Leading Rebounder: Dylan Windler - 10.7 REB
Assists Leader: Grayson Murphy - 6.6 AST
Steals Leader: Grayson Murphy - 1.7 STL
Blocks Leader: Nick Muszynski - 2.2 BLK
The Skinny: Only Gonzaga comes into the NCAA tourney shooting a higher percentage from inside the arc than the Bruins. Belmont has made a staggering 59.6 percent of their 2-point attempts heading into Tuesday night's First Four game with Temple. The Bruins also shoot a respectable 37.1 percent from beyond the arc, in large part thanks to Dylan Windler, who's shooting 42.6 percent from three-point land with 89 makes. Only seven players in the top 100 for 3-point shooting percentage nationally have knocked down more shots from beyond the arc this season than Windler.
Defensively, Belmont plays mostly man defense and does a good job of keeping it's opponents off of the offensive glass. But where the Bruins struggle defensively is forcing opponents into turning the ball over, ranking 307th nationally in defensive turnover percentage.
While Windler is considered one of the top players nationally, he's had his struggles this season matching up with Power 5 front courts like UCLA and Purdue.
While Belmont has had a nice season, winning 26 games, their three best wins came against Murray St. (No. 52 KenPom) and Lipscomb (No. 53 KenPom) twice. Those two teams managed just one win over a top 50 opponent, with Lipscomb defeating TCU (No. 48 KenPom) back in November.
Temple
Record: 23-9
Leading Scorer: Shizz Alston - 19.7 PTS
Leading Rebounder: Ernest Aflakpui - 7.0 REB
Assists Leader: Shizz Alston - 5.0 AST
Steals Leader: Quinton Rose - 2.1 STL
Blocks Leader: Damion Moore - 0.4 BLK
The Skinny: Like Belmont, Temple comes into Tuesday night's game as one of the top teams in the country at not turning the ball over, ranking 22nd nationally in offensive turnover percentage. The difference between the Owls and the Bruins is Temple's ability to force their opponents into turning the ball over, ranking 55th nationally in defensive turnover percentage and 11th nationally in defensive steal percentage. If Fran Dunphy's team can force their opponent into turning the ball over and convert those turnovers into easy points, they have an excellent chance of winning.
Defensively, Temple plays mostly man but they are not a great defensive team, allowing opponents to shoot over 50 percent from the field. Inside, Ernest Aflakpui is a space eater at 6-foot-10, 240 pounds, but is not much of a rim protector and the numbers show it. Temple ranks 306th nationally in defensive block percentage.
Temple has by far the best wins between the Owls and Bruins, having beaten nationally ranked Houston as well as UCF in their regular season finale.
Finally, in games that come down to a final possession or go into overtime, Temple could have an edge, having won four games this season in OT, including two on the road and one on a neutral court.