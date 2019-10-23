Here's an early look at Maryland's matchup Saturday at Minnesota:

Head Coach: P.J. Fleck (third year, 19-13)

Record: 7-0 in 2019, 7-6 in 2018

Series notes: Maryland leads the all-time series 3-1 with the Terps having won the last meeting Sept. 22, 2018, by a score of 42-13 in College Park. Ty Johnson and Anthony McFarland both rushed for more than 100 yards in that game, and the Terps also ran all over the Golden Gophers in a 31-24 win the year prior, racking up 262 yards on the ground in Minnesota.

Early line: Maryland +16

Over/Under: 57

Is Minnesota the real deal?

No. 17 Minnesota is 7-0 so far this year and 9-0 in its last nine games. The last time the Golden Gophers started a season 7-0 was in 1960 when they went on the be National Champions. But this year’s Minnesota team still has something to prove. The Golden Gophers’ opponents this season have a combined 22-25 record and they haven’t played any Big Ten team that’s better than 4-3. This has left some to question how legitimate Minnesota’s undefeated start truly is. Not to say that playing a 3-4 Maryland squad ups the level of competition, but perhaps the Golden Gophers are more beatable than their record implies. A win like this could spark the Terps and spoil Minnesota’s perfect start.

Beware Minnesota’s three-headed monster

The Minnesota offense is averaging 34.6 points per game through its first seven games, and the Golden Gophers have been able to produce those points with a run-heavy attack that uses timely passing to beat defenses. Minnesota has run the ball more than twice as many times as it has passed this season, but quarterback Tanner Morgan is efficient when asked to throw. Morgan has 16 touchdowns to just three interceptions while completing 66.4 percent of his passes. But Minnesota’s three-headed monster in the backfield of Rodney Smith, Mohammed Ibrahim, and Shannon Brooks carries most of the load for the Golden Gophers offense. Their ability to all run effectively allows Fleck and his offensive staff to keep fresh legs in there at all times. Smith has proven to be the most dangerous of the three, rushing for 786 yards and six touchdowns through seven games, good for third- and fourth-most in the conference, respectively.

Minnesota’s secondary making noise

The strength of Minnesota’s defense has been its secondary. The Golden Gophers are second in the Big Ten with nine interceptions and have only allowed 171.4 yards per game and six touchdowns through the air so far this season. Antoine Winfield Jr. is a serious playmaker in Minnesota’s secondary, leading the way with four interceptions. The Terps will have to be mindful of where the former true freshman All-American is at all times. Senior Chris Williamson and sophomore Jordan Howden are two more Minnesota defensive backs that have been shutting pass-catchers and quarterbacks down this season. Minnesota’s linebacking corps of Kamal Martin, Thomas Barber, and Carter Coughlin is no joke either.

Locksley on Minnesota

“We're looking to get back on track this weekend at Minnesota team that's, again, really well-coached team and P.J. (Fleck) has done a great job with that program, they're playing with a lot of confidence in this in all three phases. You look at them on the offensive side of the ball. They do a great job of running the football. They're massive up front, big bodies and they do a good job of running the ball. Then complimenting the run game with their receivers and RPO stuff. So they pose a great challenge to us from a defensive standpoint.

“They're playing with great confidence. If you've ever had a chance to meet P.J Fleck, I think that team has really taken on his personality in that they're high energy guys, they play really smart, really clean and really disciplined in all three phases. When you look at their record they're undefeated. How they've played, who they've played to me really doesn't matter and that's what where the confidence comes from. I do believe when you watch them they're playing with a great amount of confidence. They've won the close games that we haven’t.”