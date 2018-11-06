Five burning questions as the Maryland basketball season gets underway
The 2018-2019 season officially kicks off for the Terps when they take the floor versus Delaware on Tuesday night. Maryland is looking for their fourth NCAA Tournament appearance since joining the Big Ten after missing the postseason altogether last season.
The Terps are young, with a six-man, top-10 freshman class that is expected to be counted on heavily. But Mark Turgeon's team also returns one of the top guards in the country, junior Anthony Cowan, along with one of the top big men in sophomore Bruno Fernando.
TSR takes a look at five burning questions surrounding the program as the season gets underway.
1. Who is going to be the Terps' fifth starter?
It is pretty much a given that Anthony Cowan, Darryl Morsell, Jalen Smith and Bruno Fernando are all going to start. So perhaps the biggest question surrounding this team heading into their season opener is who will be the fifth starter?
Early on, it appeared that freshman Aaron Wiggins would be the fifth starter. Wiggins is an exceptional athlete and three-point shooter and has the potential to be a lock down defender on the wing.
Enter freshman guard Eric Ayala, who Turgeon described as the Terps' best passer during Maryland's media day. All indications heading into the season were that Ayala might have played himself into a starting role, in large part due to his ability to play either guard spot and allow Cowan to play off the ball some, similar to like he did as a freshman playing alongside Melo Trimble.
It was Wiggins who got the start in the Terps' lone exhibition game versus Lynn University, scoring 14 points and adding five rebounds in 19 minutes of action. Ayala scored nine points while adding three assists and a rebound in 22 minutes of action.
So as the Terps head into their opener versus Delaware, the question seems to be, does Turgeon want the better scorer and rebounder to start the game, or does he want the better ball handler who allows Cowan to move off the ball some and help get others involved? In the exhibition, the answer was he wanted the better scorer on the floor first. He could decide later on, however, that he prefers to bring Wiggins and his instant offense off the bench, while having two primary ball handlers on the floor to start the game.
Regardless of who starts between Wiggins and Ayala, the other will almost certainly be the first player off the bench in most instances and both should see a large number of minutes this season.
2. Do the Terps have enough depth in the front court?
Entering the summer, most people who follow the Terps would have told you they simply didn't have enough front court depth coming into this season. Maryland lost 7-footer Michal Cekovsky, Justin Jackson, Duke grad transfer Sean Obi and Mississippi St. transfer Schnider Herard, who left the program before ever even taking the floor in a real game. On top of those departures, Ivan Bender missed most of the season due to injury and his return was uncertain.
Fast forward to August and the Terps got a huge commitment from local Rivals150 forward Ricky Lindo, who's stock rose significantly following an impressive July live period and Ivan Bender was in College Park and appeared on track to be at full health once the season started.
Lindo played 16 minutes in the Terps' exhibition game, scoring four points, while also adding three rebounds and two assists. While on the thin side, Lindo runs the floor well, rebounds well, defends well and has the ability to knock down the occasional outside shot. Bender, at 6-foot-9, brings size and experience to the front court and should be able to give the Terps consistent backup minutes as long as he remains healthy.
As long as starters Bruno Fernando and Jalen Smith can stay out of foul trouble, the Terps should be ok with those four playing the bulk of the minutes up front.
3. How often will Turgeon go to the press and will it pay off?
Despite talk of speeding up the pace ahead of the past several years, the Terps have played at a below average adjusted tempo in each of the past four seasons. It appears this season, however, that Turgeon will turn to a full court diamond press to help speed things up.
The Terps have worked on the 1-2-1-1 full court press--also known as the diamond press--during open practices and went to it early on, with success, against Lynn University in their exhibition game.
This year's Maryland team has the athletes and the length to get out in transition and get up and down the floor and a full court press should help the Terps speed up the tempo. And if the preseason is any indication, Turgeon is ready to turn a new leaf and implement full court pressure on a regular basis that Maryland fans haven't seen since Gary Williams roamed the sideline.
4. Can Jalen 'Stix' Smith live up to his lofty expectations?
Freshman forward Jalen Smith comes to Maryland as the Terps' most hyped big man to arrive in College Park since fellow McDonald's All-American Diamond Stone arrived on campus in 2015. Adding to the pressure for Smith, is the fact that he attended high school locally at Mount St. Joseph in Baltimore.
So far, Smith seems to be living up to the expectations. He has already established himself in the starting lineup and scored a game-high 22 points in the Terps' exhibition win over Lynn University in just 18 minutes of action. He did whatever he wanted inside, while also going 2-for-3 from beyond the arc and also hauling down six rebounds.
With Bruno Fernando at the five, Smith will have every opportunity to show off his face-up game this season. Fernando's aggressiveness inside should also free things up for Smith on the weak side and take some pressure off of the freshman.
NBA scouts are already flocking to College Park to get a glimpse of Smith and if he has the kind of season many are expecting, with his size, wingspan and ever improving face-up game, it could be just a matter of time before experts are talking about where he will be taken in next year's NBA Draft lottery.
5. Are the Terps an NCAA Tournament team this season?
The preseason prognostications have the Terps anywhere from the bottom half of the league to the top four of the league, depending on who you read. Likewise, some preseason bracketologists have the Terps squarely in the field of 68, while others have them on the outside looking in.
Even with the loss of Kevin Huerter, it appears the Terps' starting lineup will be an improvement over last season. Sophomores Darryl Morsell and Bruno Fernando should both see a jump in production, while freshman forward Jalen Smith could be the most talented player on the team and brings a whole new dimension to the front court that the Terps have not had. In the back court, Eric Ayala gives the Terps the type of lead guard that can play both on and off the ball that the Terps sorely lacked last season, while Aaron Wiggins brings much to the table that was lost with the departure of Kevin Huerter to the NBA.
Beyond all of that, this team simply seems more cohesive than last season's squad. Gone are those that underachieved or didn't always give maximum effort and here are hungry newcomers, looking to stamp their legacy. They are led by a fiery junior point guard who is playing with a chip on his shoulder and is hungrier than ever to get back to the postseason.
If everything breaks right health-wise, this team very well could overachieve and make a run to the second weekend of the big dance (or maybe even beyond) come March. But based on early returns, it would be surprising if the Terps do no hear their names called on Selection Sunday.