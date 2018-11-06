The 2018-2019 season officially kicks off for the Terps when they take the floor versus Delaware on Tuesday night. Maryland is looking for their fourth NCAA Tournament appearance since joining the Big Ten after missing the postseason altogether last season. The Terps are young, with a six-man, top-10 freshman class that is expected to be counted on heavily. But Mark Turgeon's team also returns one of the top guards in the country, junior Anthony Cowan, along with one of the top big men in sophomore Bruno Fernando. TSR takes a look at five burning questions surrounding the program as the season gets underway. 1. Who is going to be the Terps' fifth starter?

Bruno Fernando (No. 23) is locked into the Terps' starting lineup. USA TODAY Sports

It is pretty much a given that Anthony Cowan, Darryl Morsell, Jalen Smith and Bruno Fernando are all going to start. So perhaps the biggest question surrounding this team heading into their season opener is who will be the fifth starter?

Early on, it appeared that freshman Aaron Wiggins would be the fifth starter. Wiggins is an exceptional athlete and three-point shooter and has the potential to be a lock down defender on the wing. Enter freshman guard Eric Ayala, who Turgeon described as the Terps' best passer during Maryland's media day. All indications heading into the season were that Ayala might have played himself into a starting role, in large part due to his ability to play either guard spot and allow Cowan to play off the ball some, similar to like he did as a freshman playing alongside Melo Trimble. It was Wiggins who got the start in the Terps' lone exhibition game versus Lynn University, scoring 14 points and adding five rebounds in 19 minutes of action. Ayala scored nine points while adding three assists and a rebound in 22 minutes of action. So as the Terps head into their opener versus Delaware, the question seems to be, does Turgeon want the better scorer and rebounder to start the game, or does he want the better ball handler who allows Cowan to move off the ball some and help get others involved? In the exhibition, the answer was he wanted the better scorer on the floor first. He could decide later on, however, that he prefers to bring Wiggins and his instant offense off the bench, while having two primary ball handlers on the floor to start the game. Regardless of who starts between Wiggins and Ayala, the other will almost certainly be the first player off the bench in most instances and both should see a large number of minutes this season. 2. Do the Terps have enough depth in the front court? Entering the summer, most people who follow the Terps would have told you they simply didn't have enough front court depth coming into this season. Maryland lost 7-footer Michal Cekovsky, Justin Jackson, Duke grad transfer Sean Obi and Mississippi St. transfer Schnider Herard, who left the program before ever even taking the floor in a real game. On top of those departures, Ivan Bender missed most of the season due to injury and his return was uncertain. Fast forward to August and the Terps got a huge commitment from local Rivals150 forward Ricky Lindo, who's stock rose significantly following an impressive July live period and Ivan Bender was in College Park and appeared on track to be at full health once the season started. Lindo played 16 minutes in the Terps' exhibition game, scoring four points, while also adding three rebounds and two assists. While on the thin side, Lindo runs the floor well, rebounds well, defends well and has the ability to knock down the occasional outside shot. Bender, at 6-foot-9, brings size and experience to the front court and should be able to give the Terps consistent backup minutes as long as he remains healthy. As long as starters Bruno Fernando and Jalen Smith can stay out of foul trouble, the Terps should be ok with those four playing the bulk of the minutes up front. 3. How often will Turgeon go to the press and will it pay off?

Mark Turgeon has implemented a diamond press to help speed up the Terps' tempo this season. USA TODAY Sports