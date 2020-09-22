TerrapinSportsReport - Five Maryland newcomers to keep an eye on heading into the 2020 season

With the Terps' season opener just over a month away, TSR takes a look at five newcomers to the program who should have an instant impact in College Park.

With the Big Ten announcing the return of fall football last week, followed by the revised conference schedule, teams are back to practicing with a purpose of preparing for the current season.

It should come as no surprise that Taulia Tagovailoa tops this list. A former Rivals four-star, Tagovailoa spent last season as a true freshman at Alabama alongside his brother, Tua, now a quarterback with the Miami Dolphins.

Tagovailoa has the pedigree as well as the stats to back up his lofty expectations. The 5-foot-11, 208-pounder threw for over 3,700 yards and 35 touchdowns as a high school senior in 2018, leading his Thompson team to an Alabama 7A state title. He earned a spot in the 2019 All-American Bowl for his accomplishments.

Last season, Tagovailoa showed great promise in limited action, finishing the year 9-of-12 for 100 yards and a touchdown through the air.

The Terps haven't had a quarterback that has made it through an entire season since C.J. Brown in 2014. That also happens to be the last season in which Maryland had a winning record. If Tagovailoa can win the starting job and remain healthy, he has the potential to single-handedly change the trajectory of the program.

Jakorian Bennett

By the end of last season, the Terps were relying heavily on a pair of true freshmen at cornerback in Deonte Banks and Lavonte Gater. And while Banks has likely solidified himself as a starter, Bennett could very likely be the one to start opposite him.

An Alabama native, Bennett arrives in College Park after spending the past two seasons at Hutchinson Community College out in Kansas. The 5-foot-11, 192-pounder recorded 25 tackles, three interceptions and three tackles-for-loss en route to First Team All-Conference honors last season.

Maryland wasn't the only program to take notice of Bennett's play in the Jayhawk State, as he chose the Terps over the likes of Oklahoma, Ole Miss, Miami and Louisville.

If Bennett is able to step into the starting spot opposite Banks, it should help Gater continue to grow as a part of the Terps' nickel and dime packages.

Johari Branch

The Terps got some good news recently with the announcement that senior center Johnny Jordan was opting back in to play during the fall 2020 season. Still, depth along the offensive line remains a concern, especially with returning starting right guard Austin Fontaine having also opted out with no announcement of his return.

Enter Johari Branch.

Branch arrives in College Park as the No. 2-ranked JUCO offensive guard in the nation last season according to Rivals.com.

Listed at 6-foot-3, 330-pounds, Branch's listed weight is actually 10 pounds heavier than Fontaine. Branch also started six games at guard for Eastern Illinois back in 2017. These two facts should make him the frontrunner to be Maryland's starting right guard when they take the field Oct. 24 at Northwestern.

Joseph Boletepeli