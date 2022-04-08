Five-star Nyckoles Harbor talks recent track time, top 10 coming soon

Five-star Nyckoles Harbor shocked the football world again over the weekend at the Beach Invitational in Myrtle Beach, S.C. when he posted times of 10.29- and 10.32-seconds in the 100-meter dash. Those are astounding times for a player that tips the scales at 6-foot-5, 225-pounds.

The Washington (D.C.) Archbishop Carrol star has his choice of almost any college program in the nation. He hasn't been able to fit many college visits into his busy schedule yet but he is closing in on naming a top ten. Look for that announcement in a little over a month.



Michigan, Maryland, LSU, Auburn, Miami, Texas A&M, Penn State, USC, North Carolina, and Oregon are just some of the schools Harbor is hearing from most.