June has become one of the busiest times on the college football recruiting calendar from just about every standpoint. We see hundreds of official visits, and with the desire to end the process before the football season begins, it inevitably leads to new commitments and decommitments all the same. Over the weekend we saw several decisions come in from the state of Florida's top recruits, led by the big flip of North Palm Beach (Fla.) Benjamin running back Chauncey Bowens, who backed off of a long time pledge to the Florida Gators for the Georgia Bulldogs while on an official visit with the national champs.

One of the top running backs in the country added several national offers in the New Year, well after the initial commitment to UF. In addition to Georgia, Alabama and Ohio State also pushed for a change of heart with Bowens, but it was Kirby Smart's program that got him on campus twice before Florida's official visit. The Gators were scheduled to host him this coming weekend, but the trip is now off as Bowens says his recruitment is "shut down."

One of the biggest Sunday decisions came via Colorado, as Deion Sanders once again taps into his home state of Florida for more talent. Lewis is a natural playmaker both before and after the catch, with twitchy ability to stretch the field. Two dozen programs were after the talented pass catcher but his first official visit turned out to be the only one needed -- a common theme across the industry during the first two weekends of the month. Lewis currently stands as the highest-ranked offensive commitment headed to Colorado in 2024.

North Carolina continues to work the Sunshine State well and won out for Lake Wales (Fla.) High School athlete Carlos Mitchell, who most project to work in the secondary in the ACC. The rising-senior had just released a top group including Penn State, Kentucky, Purdue, West Virginia and South Florida in addition to UNC. Once again, however, the initial official visit of the cycle not only set the tone, but it shut down Mitchell's recruitment all together. The new Tar Heel is a gifted two-way recruit who had Power Five interest at wide receiver, too.

Pitt has been red hot in general during the month of June and Floridians have been a big part of the program's recruiting surge. Johnson is the fourth prospect from the state on the current commitment list, and second in as many weekends following fellow secondary recruit Allen Bryant after his official visit to kick off June. The newest Panther pledge is a lengthy cornerback projection who wins at the line of scrimmage and with the ball in the air all the same. Johnson also showed off the instincts and twitch in blocking several kicks and punts as a junior in 2022.

The official visit pushes in June often result in slight overhauls in the recruiting process and the first one was all Canada native Keyari James needed to see, too. The filled-out and physical 'backer can work inside and out, but shines brightest while working downhill and/or at the point of contact -- quite the fit Maryland in the Big Ten. "Football is everything to me and I moved countries to pursue that goal, so I look for the same from my teammates and coaches at the program I decide on," James told Rivals. "I think coach (Mike) Locksley is building a great winning culture there, and I could see it strongly when I sat down with all the players and coaches. It’s also a very tight-knit family and they really try to get to know you personally as more than just a player. "Coach Lance (Thompson) has a specific vision for me and my role there, which I think works well with my strengths and skill set. I definitely felt the love during my visit!"

Another program on a tear in Florida and overall in the class of 2024 is Rutgers, with Gilley becoming the fourth Floridian on the commitment list to date. The Jacksonville native has great length and balance to his game, able to work in space and in the box equally. As he fills out, there is a chance the attacking style of Gilley can lead to a permanent role closer to the line of scrimmage, something the RU staff was open about while he was in town over the weekend. As the trend in this feature suggests, it was his first official visit of the process and it was enough to wrap up the commitment despite more than a dozen offers his way.