The Latest: Class of 2019 tight end Brett Seither may have been forced to relocate to Florida after his family made the move from the Maryland area halfway through his high school career, but that hasn't stop schools from the Mid-Atlantic from trying to lure him back close to home. Seither has spend the spring in Florida collecting offers, with the Terrapins among the most aggressive in his recruitment. Rivals.com had a chance to catch up with Seither over the weekend to get the latest on his recruitment as well as his plans for visits going forward.

In His Words: "Right now Indiana and Maryland are a few of the schools that are recruiting me the hardest"

Maryland: It's my home state. That's where I'm from. I moved own to Florida last August and they keep telling me they want me to come back home. I have a lot of friends and family up there and I was just up there last week. It was a really good visit. I like the facilities and what they're building and the campus life and everything like that. It just felt like home. I like the coaching staff; Coach Durkin is a really down to Earth dude."

Indiana: It's pretty nice and I feel like getting away from what I'm comfortable with and focusing on football and school might be best for me. I'm just playing it day by day. I took a visit a few weeks ago. I really like the fact that Coach Debord, the offensive coordinator, is also the tight ends coach so I'd only have one boss man. I feel like he's a guy you have to look up to and respect for as much as he's done in football. He has a lot of knowledge that he can pass down. Their offense features the tight end and they throw them the ball a lot, the guy they had this past year got the ball a lot and got drafted."

On the chance to play in the Big 10: "My dream is to play college football at the highest level and I think the Big 10 is the best conference in college football."

On commitment timeline: "They both told me I can commit whenever. Maryland said I have a little more time and they are waiting on me to make my decision first. Indiana told me they have two other guys and the first one to commit has a spot. I'm just weighing my options."