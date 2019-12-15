The 6-foot-4, 240-pound pass rusher chose Maryland over other Power Five offers such as Boston College, Kentucky, Missouri, Pittsburgh, Purdue, Syracuse, Texas, and more. Wilmot took an official visit to College Park Dec. 6 and came away knowing he wanted to be the Terps’ 24th pledge to their 2020 class.

Maryland head coach Mike Locksley and his staff know the Terps are in need of size and pass rushers in the 2020 class, and they accomplished both Dec. 15 with a commitment from Fort Lauderdale (Fla.) St. Thomas Aquinas three-star defensive end Riyad Wilmot .

“Im truly sold on the culture and the transparency that coach Locksley brings to the team and his vision about the program and where it’s heading,” Wilmost told TSR. “I want to be there.”

The Sunshine State native picked up an offer from the Terps back in January, but his recruitment from Maryland coaches really started to pick up as the 2019 season unfolded. Wilmot has been impressed with everything he has seen so far from Locksley, as well as his future position coach Delbert Cowsette, who played an integral role in landing the three-star pass rusher.

The Terps’ coaches went in-home with Wilmot prior to his official visit and have built a strong bond with their latest commit.

“I can’t say it’s one coach, being a family is what they represent,” Wilmot said. “The whole entire staff showed me so much love. They received me with open arms.”

Wilmot plans to sign with Maryland during the early signing period Dec. 18-20, and he will be enrolling in the university in the summer. He could be back on campus prior to that though, as he is eager to learn more about the academics in College park as well as see and re-experience all that left him taken aback during his official visit with the Terps.

“What stood out most about the campus was the fact they are rated within the top 10 in the country with my major,” Wilmot said. “The new facility definitely helps. It’s going to propel all the football athletes at Maryland to become stronger and faster.”

With the commitment from Wilmot, Maryland now has five defensive linemen pledged to its 2020 class. He joins fellow Florida native Jerzhan Newton; Frostburg, Maryland, product Tre Smith; and JUCO standouts Viliami Finau and Mosiah Nasil-Kite from Independence C.C. in Kansas.

Maryland’s addition of the three-star defensive end currently gives the Terps the 34th-ranked recruiting class in the country for 2020. Locksley and his staff also secured a commitment from former USF pledge and three-star offensive lineman Khris Love earlier in the day Dec. 15.