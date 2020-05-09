Maryland landed it's first prospect from the Sunshine State in the 2021 class at a major position of need May 9 with the commitment of Venice (Fla.) three-star tight end Weston Wolff.

A big target at 6-foot-4, 220 pounds, Wolff hauled in 42 catches for 611 yards and four touchdowns this past season as a junior. He put up even bigger numbers as a sophomore, recording 70 catches for 804 yards and three touchdowns. His 70 catches in 2018 was the most by any sophomore in the State of Florida.

Maryland tight ends coach Mike Miller and his relationship with Wolff played a big part in the tight end's decision. Miller initially flew down to Florida back in January to scout and extend an offer to Wolff, with Wolff making the trek up to College Park back in early March.

“I’ve been talking to coach Miller, the tight ends coach. We talk on the phone pretty much everyday, at least a couple of times a week,” Wolff told TSR following his Maryland visit in March. “So we had a pretty good relationship going into it and we got to spend some time together.”

Miller was able to show Wolff on his visit how he would be used in Maryland's offense and that really struck a cord.

“[Miller] showed me their film from practice and games and said this is what you’re going to be doing,” Wolff said. “They like to run 12 personnel, so they have two tight ends in. So he kind of sees me as that flex tight end. Kind of that big-body receiver that can split out and also come inline and block a couple of times a game. That’s exactly what I’m looking for."

Wolff becomes the 12th commit overall and the third tight end commit in Maryland's class, joining fellow three-star Leron Husbands of Washington (D.C.) Archbishop Carroll and and two-star Joe Bearns of Baltimore (Md.) St. Frances, although Bearns is expected to play more of a fullback-type role.

The Terps will look to add to their tight end haul Sunday when Jermyn (Pa.) Lakeland three-star CJ Dipree announces his commitment at 12 p.m. ET.