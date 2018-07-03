Ticker
Florida three-star Trevor Solomon-Wilson talks Terps offer

Pat Donohue
Staff Writer

Rickards (Tallahassee, Fla.) 2019 three-star prospect Trevor Solomon-Wilson has accrued 11 offers to date--some at wide receiver and some at defensive back--including a scholarship last week from Maryland, which offered at cornerback and has wasted no time becoming one of his top suitors.

Trevor Solomon-Wilson
