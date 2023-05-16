The Terps landed an important commitment May 15, as graduate transfer offensive lineman Michael Purcell announced his intentions via social media.

Purcell, who was offered by Maryland on May 10 following an unofficial visit to College Park that same day, visited San Diego State this past weekend before announcing his decision. He chose the Terps over offers from the Aztecs, Appalachian State, Troy and Washington State.

The 6-foot-4, 320-pound interior lineman brings an abundance of experience to Maryland's offensive line unit, having spent six years as a member of the Elon football program before spending this past spring with the Duke Blue Devils before ever getting the chance to suit up for a game.

While at Elon, the Centerville, Ohio native played in 33 games with 26 starts along the offensive line. He started all 12 games at center for the Phoenix this past season, earning second-team All-CAA honors.

The addition of Purcell is a big one for the Terps following the unexpected loss of center Coltin Deery, who played in 10 games with two starts last season as a true freshman. With Deery now at TCU, Purcell should push incumbent center Aric Harris and provide the Terps with some much needed depth along the interior of the offensive line next season.

Purcell is the third incoming transfer this offseason along the offensive line, joining Corey Bullock (North Carolina Central) and Gottlieb Ayedze (Frostburg State).