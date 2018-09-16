Four-star Christian Brown still evaluating options
MARIETTA, Ga. – Christian Brown is not ready to make a college decision just yet. After taking an official visit to Clemson two weekends ago, Brown has re-opened his recruitment and is evaluating his options.
While there was a thought that Brown would come to an early decision, that idea has quickly vanished.
“I want to hold off a little longer,” he told Rivals.com. “Basically, just getting back from my injury, I just want to take my time with it and get everything situated with me and trying to get better by the day. I am just waiting for the right time and when it comes, I will know.”
Brown stated that Clemson, Maryland, Ole Miss, Georgia, Florida State and UNLV are those that he speaks with the most often.
IN HIS OWN WORDS
Clemson: “The visit was good. I have been there a lot of times and the people are great there. The whole vibe was good. I have known Clyde (Trapp) for a long time so it was good seeing him and playing with him. We talked about the whole Clemson experience and how he likes it there and how I would fit. I talked to coach (Brad) Brownell and Steve Smith about everything and how I would be used there; the whole visit was great. “
Georgia: “Being down in Georgia now, they told me that they are going to be seeing me way more. I have been talking to all of their coaches way more along with Tom Crean. We have been developing a better connection and they have shown me a lot more interest.”
Florida State: “They have a great campus and they’re known for its wings that have come out of that school, which is what I kind of am, a bigger wing or guard.”
Ole Miss: “They want me to come up there and get up to the campus and see how it is. I haven’t been up to Ole Miss so they have been telling me how it is, their team and their past.”
Maryland: “I have been there one time before for my cousin’s graduation and my family is from there but it is just a great program and the coaches are really good and they talk to me a lot.”
RIVALS' REACTION
Brown originally narrowed his school list to a final seven earlier this summer but is now open to all newcomers.
“My recruitment is open right now,” he said. “I don’t know about any visits. I just want to get to know a little more about these schools before coming to a decision.”
Brown has been a heavily coveted and recruited prospect since his freshman year. He is a solid athlete with a strong physique and sports the potential of a multi-positional defender at the college level. He posted per-game averages on the adidas circuit this summer of 16.7 points and 4.2 rebounds.
The four-star forward seems rather content with putting his college commitment on the backburner. After taking an official visit to UNLV in June and another to Clemson last week, look for a number of others to pursue as options begin to dwindle with the early signing period just two months away.