Four-star junior Dontrez Styles has suitors
RALEIGH, N.C. -- One of the more athletic forwards in the class of 2021, four-star Dontrez Styles is taking his game to the next level and college programs have taken notice.
Last week at the John Wall Invitational, the athletic combo forward from Kinston (N.C.) High showed off much improved ball handling and shooting.
“I’ve been working my butt off ever since the summer," said Styles about the work he's put in. "I’ve been working on every aspect of my game so I feel like it’s come together.
“I need to work on my jump shot. I need to keep working on my ball handling and getting stronger.”
Styles has already shown enough to score offers from programs like Clemson, DePaul, Maryland, N.C. State, VCU, Wake Forest, Xavier and more.
Styles hasn't gotten entirely too serious about his recruitment yet but did take an unofficial visit to N.C. State during the fall.
"It was a great experience," said Styles. "The football game was fun, there was a great atmosphere. They text like every day asking me how I’m doing. They’ve been prioritizing me a lot.”
Maryland has been pushing to get him on campus as well.
“They text me a lot," said Styles of the Terps. "They ask me how I’m doing and they say that they need me.”
Since offering earlier in December, Wake Forest has turned it up as well.
“They say that I would be a great fit and they love me," said Styles of Wake. "They’ve been texting a lot.”
In no rush to make any kind of decision, Styles sees himself as a fit for just about any style.
“I’m just an all-around player who can do everything on the floor," said Styles. So I think I fit a lot of systems."
When he does decide, Styles will place a lot of stock in personal relationships.
“It’s really going to be the relationship with me, my family and stuff like that.”