Four-star linebacker Carlton Smith spent the weekend visiting Maryland and his experience in College Park was just too good to leave without committing. The Norfolk (Va.) Maury standout picked the Terps over teams like Penn State, Notre Dame, Alabama, and Miami.

Smith, who credited the Coltboyz youth organization in Virginia, Baltimore (Md.) St. Frances Academy head coach Messay Hailemariam and assistant coach Justin Winters with helping him develop his talents, broke down his decision in the video below.