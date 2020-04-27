During Mark Turgeon’s tenure at Maryland, the Terps have seen stellar point guard play from the likes of Melo Trimble and Anthony Cowan Jr. Turgeon now has his sights set on finding his next lead guard and is focused on Norristown (Pa.) Westtown School four-star Jalen Warley.

Warley was supposed to visit Maryland in the spring, but the ongoing coronavirus pandemic has prevented him from doing so. The coaching staff, specifically assistant coach Matt Brady, has been in constant contact with Warley. The 6-foot-5 guard had a Zoom call with the entire Terps staff on April 20.