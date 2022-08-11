Four true freshmen likely to burn their redshirt

Maryland football enters the 2022 season as one of the most experienced teams in the Big Ten. In fact, the Terps return 15 starters, the most of any team in the league. Even with the most returning starters in the Big Ten, the Terps bring in a number of talented freshmen who will compete for immediate playing time. With the start of the 2022 season just around the corner, TSR takes a look at four true freshmen who are likely to burn their redshirt this year.

Why he'll burn his redshirt: It shouldn't come as much of a shock to see Barham as the first player on this list. He arrived in College Park as the most highly-touted player in Maryland's 2022 recruiting class. Linebacker also happens to be a position with a lot of question marks entering the Terps' Sept. 3 season opener versus Buffalo. Barham is a big, strong, versatile backer capable of playing both inside and outside. He also comes from a strong Baltimore (Md.) St. Frances high school program that pumps out P5 talent and plays one of the toughest schedules in the country. Add in the fact that Barham was an early enrollee that already has a spring season under his belt and it shouldn't come as any surprise that there is a decent chance we could see him starting when the Terps' defense takes the field for the first time this fall.

Why he'll burn his redshirt: Smith arrived at Maryland with speed to burn. The former track star who also played basketball was a dual-threat quarterback at Paint Branch High School that also returned both punts and kickoffs. While it was highly likely he would see the field this year on special teams, he has apparently turned heads early on at wide receiver as well. Rakim Jarrett, a former five-star and the Terps' leading receiver from a year ago, praised Smith at the Terps' recent media day, saying he has been extremely impressed with the freshman. It seems likely Smith will see the field on both special teams as well as some on offense.

Why he'll burn his redshirt: Brown, a late addition to the Terps' 2022 class after flipping from Virginia Tech just days before signing, looks to be one of the Maryland's most talented freshmen. The Terps return a number of talented backs who saw carries last year like Roman Hemby, Colby McDonald and Antwain Littleton, but all are entering just their second season with the program. Challen Faamatau, a senior who carried the ball 56 times in just nine games last season, is still trying to work his way back from injury. The lack of proven experience and and the injury to Faamatau have opened the door for Brown to work his way into the running back rotation. Having rushed for over 1,000 yards and 14 touchdowns a season ago at Midlothian (Va.) Manchester, Brown has the size, speed, footwork and vision to not only crack the rotation, but eventually become a workhorse for Dan Enos' offense. While he will likely see a light load early on, don't be surprised if Brown's workload increases throughout the season.