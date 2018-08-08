One member of that vaunted 2018 recruiting class comes to College Park with a little more experience than your typical freshman because of a post-grad year at IMG Academy (Bradenton, Fla.) after high school. And it’s showing this summer as combo guard Eric Ayala , who will turn 20 during his freshman season, continues to impress his teammates and coaches with his maturity, skill, and basketball IQ.

COLLEGE PARK, Md. -- We’re still a few months away from another Terps basketball season, but the buzz surrounding this year’s team is already starting to mount with a highly touted recruiting class getting set to take the floor with a Maryland team that returns several keys parts from last season.

“He’s very poised,” Terps junior point guard Anthony Cowan said of his new backcourt companion. “He’s picking things up a lot faster than I thought he would, especially plays or just like little things that Coach [Mark] Turgeon likes his guards to do. So yeah, you can kind of tell that he’s a little bit older.”



Maryland head coach Mark Turgeon has had success before working with a backcourt comprised of Cowan and a combo guard that can play on or off the ball--i.e. Melo Trimble.

And although Ayala has only been with his new team for a short time, Turgeon has already been pleasantly surprised by what he has seen and believes there are some similarities between his new backcourt and that of two seasons ago when Cowan and Trimble ran the show. Much like Trimble, Turgeon has identified Ayala as a leader and true floor general who is extremely competitive and knows how to get his own shot as well as put his teammates in a position to be successful. That was ever-present throughout his AAU career, as Ayala helped lead WE-R1 to back-to-back Under Armour Association championships.

“Eric looks really good,” Turgeon said. “I’m pleasantly surprised with all my young guys. Eric’s better than I thought. Eric has gotten a lot better. His post-grad year really helped him. Eric’s a really good leader, knows how to find guys. He’s got good size; he’s got great toughness. He’s a better scorer than I thought he was going to be. And he’s a winner; he really wants to win. So he has been terrific. We’ve been playing him and Anthony [Cowan] a lot together, playing Anthony off the ball some when they’re in together and switching off like him and Melo [Trimble] did when they played together. So Eric has been terrific.”

Cowan also sees the similarities between playing with Trimble and Ayala. He credits the chip on their shoulders that all three guards carry with them as to why the chemistry on the court comes naturally.

“I think all three of our mentalities are the same in terms of being that underdog a little bit, especially for me and Eric [Ayala] a little bit,” Cowan said.

Cowan is the Terps’ most experienced player with the ball in his hands and figures to still be the team’s true point guard. But he has also shown the ability to score in bunches and that skill set should be able to be utilized much more by Maryland with the presence of Ayala, who can play the one or the two for the Terps.

“Anthony has been terrific; he’s really scoring the ball well,” Turgeon said. “But Eric Ayala takes a lot of pressure off of him because Eric is a really good point guard. You guys didn’t see that [in practice] this morning but you’ll see it once the season starts.”

Maryland won 24 games and made the NCAA Tournament as a 6 seed in 2017 with Cowan and Trimble as its primary backcourt. Similar success could be seen during the Cowan-Ayala era with the latter’s game already reminding many of one of the most dynamic guards to roll through College Park in recent history.