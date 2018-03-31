UPPER MARLBORO, Md. - The Rivals Camp Series presented by adidas made a quick stop in Maryland for the Rivals adizero Combine at Dr. Henry Wise High School and the Mid-Atlantic showed up in force. More than 1,700 prospects participated in the event but some stood out among the rest.

CLASS OF 2019 RANKINGS: Rivals250 | State | Position | Team

*****

Defensive end ZionAngelo Shockley was one of the first prospects to come through the event and he immediately caught everybody's attention. The 6-foot-5, 210-pound freshman just transferred to powerhouse St. Frances Academy in Baltimore, and he will be participating in the Rivals 3 Stripe Camp in New Jersey later in April. Maryland has hosted Shockley already and he has been invited to camps at Notre Dame, Massachusetts and Wake Forest. Shockley said Alabama, Miami and Penn State are among his dream schools.

*****

Nearly at the end of his junior year, athlete Jyaire Stevens currently holds offers from Army and Penn. The Wappingers Falls (N.Y.) Roy C. Ketcham Senior star visited Rutgers and Maryland this week on his way down to Virginia to see some family and participate in the Rivals adizero Combine, where he earned an invitation to the Rivals 3 Stripe Camp in New Jersey. Duke, Boston College and Princeton have been showing plenty of interest in Stevens as well. Look for him to camp at N.C. State, North Carolina and Boston College. The 6-foot-4, 205-pound athlete prefers playing outside linebacker. Some of his highlights from the day: He ran a 4.3-second 5-10-5 shuttle drill, 7.12-second 3-cone drill, 9-foot-4 broad jump, and more than 30 inches on the vertical jump.

*****

Another linebacker that earned his invitation to the Rivals 3 Stripe Camp in New Jersey, Jack Plank has an offer from Syracuse. The 2020 prospect out of North Bethesda (Md.) Georgetown Prep picked up that offer in December and enjoyed his visit to Syracuse a few weeks ago. Plank's father played at Virginia Tech and his uncle is Under Armour founder and Maryland alum Kevin Plank so, naturally, he grew up rooting for the Hokies and Terps. Wake Forest, Duke and Virginia have also been showing a lot of interest in Plank.

*****

Running back Eric McDaniels out of Richmond (Va.) Henrico is just finishing his freshman year but already holds offers from East Carolina and Temple. The class of 2021 prospect will take visits to Georgia, Clemson, Michigan State, Boston College, South Carolina and Wake Forest this offseason. After putting up about 1,500 yards and 24 touchdowns this past season, McDaniels is looking forward to competing at the Rivals 3 Stripe Camp in Charlotte in April.

*****

Defensive end Simon Abedimungu out of Rockville (Md.) Richard Montgomery earned an invitation to the Rivals 3 Stripe Camp in New Jersey after showing off his impressive physical skills on Saturday. Old Dominion offered him at its junior day earlier this year and he has visits to Duke (April 5), Temple (April 6) and Rutgers (April 7) coming up. Abedimungu thinks Temple defensive line coach Jim Panagos could be the next to offer him, but Duke is on him a lot as well. Abedimungu is a native of Uganda but came to the United States when he was 9 years old and has been playing football ever since.

*****

Along with the players that earned their invitation to a Rivals 3 Stripe Camp on Saturday, Virginia Tech commit Jahad Carter, Rivals100 linebacker Shane Lee and four-star running back Joachim Bangda showed up to support their teammates. Carter participated in the combine with his teammates and put up some very good numbers. He'll be at the Rivals 3 Stripe Camp in Charlotte in April. Lee and Bangda had a number of teammates participate in the combine and Lee's younger brother was also participating.

*****

Other players invited