The Georgia native sees a lot of similarities in his game to Smith and believes he can have the same type of impact on Maryland’s offense that the Vikings’ newest tight end had while with Locksley at Alabama.

“They’ll always play a role in [the offense] because they’re the guys that create matchup issues,” Locksley said of his philosophy on tight ends. “We feel like we have a few good tight ends in our program.”

Locksley said after the Terps’ spring game that he is bringing a “pretty similar system” with him from Alabama to Maryland, which should mean continued success from the tight ends.

After catching 58 balls for 838 yards and 10 touchdowns in 24 games over two seasons under Locksley’s tutelage in Tuscaloosa, Smith was selected in the second round of the NFL Draft by the Minnesota Vikings last week.

“Maybe call Irv Smith at Alabama and ask him if we threw to the tight end,” Locksley said.

For those who follow Maryland football and have seen Terps tight ends combine for 11 receptions, 109 yards and one touchdown over the last three seasons, the spring game served as a bit of an eye-opener. But the man who designs the offense wasn’t surprised.

Three different Terps tight ends found the end zone a combined four times Saturday as the Red Team defeated the White Team 28-17. Converted wide receiver and fifth-year senior Michael Cornwell, as well as junior Robert Schwob each caught a touchdown for the Red Team, however, one of the biggest standouts of the day was sophomore tight end Chigoziem Okonkwo, who led the White Team and all pass catchers with seven receptions while also posting 63 receiving yards and two scores.

COLLEGE PARK, Md. -- Maryland’s annual Red-White Spring Game April 27 marked the unveiling of the Terps’ 2019 squad. Part of that debut included a heavy dose of tight ends in head coach Michael Locksley’s offensive scheme, which has produced success at the position in the past.

“I watched all of [Smith’s] film,” Okonkwo said. “I watched everything because we’re very similar players. He’s 6-foot-2, 240 (pounds), I’m 6-foot-2, 240. So that’s one thing I really loved when I saw their tight ends last year. I was like this guy is just like me and I can do everything he’s doing in this offense when they bring it to Maryland. I’ve just been studying his game. I know he went in the second round to the Vikings. He’s a really good player. I’ve been studying his game and I want to follow in his footsteps and do the things that he did in our offense this year.”



Okonkwo hasn’t sat down with Locksley yet to discuss the parallels he sees between himself and Smith, but he’s not even sure he has to do so based on what he has been showing this spring.

“I haven’t had that conversation with him yet, but I’m pretty sure [Locksley] sees it,” Okonkwo said. “I can do everything. I can line up at receiver. I can line up at inline tight end. I can line up as an H-back, the slot. I can do all of them so I feel like I can be a big game-changer this year for us.”

The tight end room in College Park will add even more skill this summer as it’s joined by All-MAC grad-transfer from Buffalo, Tyler Mabry, who should have a major impact right away. Incoming freshmen Malik Jackson and Tyler Devera will also contribute to the cause. Cornwell is looking like a big-time short-yardage and red zone threat with the hands you’d expect from a former wideout.

By all accounts, the combination of what has been seen recently and the potential of what’s yet to come indicates Maryland could have the most talent it has had at tight end in years. The questions remains: Will Locksley’s offense utilize that talent?

Saturday was our first step toward having that question answered.

“I think it’s a lot better for us to be spread out and get in space where we can mismatches with linebackers and safeties and catch the ball instead of running the ball,” Okonkwo said comparing Maryland’s offense last year to the current scheme. “I think it’s the reads of the quarterback. Last year, a lot of the plays we ran [the tight ends] weren’t really in the read. We were more of a decoy.

“But this year, we’re like that read. So if the linebacker goes here you have to throw it here. It’s a lot easier than last year because last year it really felt like we were just running around just being decoys for everybody else.”

Okonkwo doesn’t intend to just be used as a decoy come fall. The athletic, pass-catching tight end has seen his position evolve in College Park over the last two years and believes big things are ahead for his unit in Maryland’s new offense.

“I knew from watching the tight end room last year that we were going to have a chance to do a lot of special things on the field this year,” Okonkwo said.