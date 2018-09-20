“Sitting from an outside perspective and seeing everything unfold from kind of a spectator view was the greatest opportunity to really focus on little details and little things that I can see within myself and within my teammates,” Aniebonam said. “And that has helped me come a long way. I feel great. I feel better than I ever have. That’s all that matters. It’s just about putting it all together right now.”

In the second half of Maryland’s 45-14 win over Bowling Green in Week 2, Aniebonam recorded his first sack since his ankle injury. It resulted in a 9-yard loss for the Falcons and tons of encouragement for the 6-foot-3, 240-pound BUCK, who said Tuesday that his time on the sideline actually helped him hone his craft of getting after the quarterback.

Returning to the field this season after about a year since his last game action, Aniebonam is hoping to be as effective coming off the edge as he was in 2016 when he led Maryland’s defense with 8.5 sacks as a junior.

“Before I got injured at Texas, I had never missed a game,” Aniebonam said Sept. 18. “I played in every game since my freshman year and had been starting until my junior year so I hadn’t lost anything like that football wise and it really gave me a totally different respect and appreciation for the game. And being able to put my pads on finally was like the greatest feeling ever.”

Last September, Aniebonam suffered a season-ending ankle injury in Maryland’s first game of the year against Texas. The subsequent games he missed were the first absences of his college career, which helped provide him with a new perspective and appreciation for the game he loves to play.

While Aniebonam can now look back and admit that his time off turned out to be beneficial to him, he still isn’t trying to understate the difficulty associated with rehabbing an injury.

“It was tough,” Aniebonam said. “It was really tough sitting out. I had to go through a lot of things within myself mentally and physically and it was a lot behind the curtains. But I persevered. I have a strong mentality so that allowed me to get through a lot of it. I think I was raised right on that. So it was a struggle but I’m a true believer in things happen for a reason so that’s just another roadblock in my journey and I think I’m in a better position now, all-in-all.”

While his return to the field certainly took plenty of internal fortitude, Aniebonam realizes he could not have bounced back from his injury if it weren’t for his support system.

“It was a collective effort honestly,” Aniebonam said. “I can’t pick one person. From the trainers to the doctors to my parents to my girlfriend to everybody. My teammates were the ones that really kept me together and kept me going and kept me mentally focused all along the way. So I’m thankful to have that type of support system. At the end of the day, I’m just thankful to be back playing.”

Aniebonam’s re-emergence as a force for Maryland’s defense has been a welcomed one for the Terps. Not only is he back to wreaking havoc on opposing quarterbacks, he’s also helping Maryland put points on the board.

In the Terps’ 35-14 loss to Temple last weekend, Aniebonam scored Maryland’s only points of the second half by blocking a punt, scooping the ball, and scoring via a 27-yard return. Believe it or not, this marked another first for the Silver Spring, Md., native.

Despite always being a superior athlete and someone who can make a major impact on the football field, Aniebonam had never scored in a game prior to last Saturday. He wishes it was in a winning effort, but it was still an exciting moment for a player who has had an illustrious career in College Park to date.

“No, never (laughs), that was my first ever time touching the ball in a game or running ever so that was awesome,” Aniebonam said. “Not even high school. I didn’t play offense in high school so it’s crazy. It’s awesome. It was a great feeling. I can make all the plays in the world but it doesn’t matter because we didn’t end up walking away with a [win] but I’m still proud of myself for that.”

With Big Ten play set to get underway for the Terps this weekend as they host Minnesota, Aniebonam has another first in mind that he is seeking--a first conference victory of the year for him and his teammates.

“Starting 1-0 in conference play is going to be the greatest thing for us, especially coming off of a loss,” Aniebonam said. “It’s another home game, another chance to win in our stadium, so it’s the biggest game of the season to me and I’m sure it is to everyone else.”