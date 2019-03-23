JACKSONVILLE, Fla. -- Maryland erased a 15-point second-half deficit versus LSU, holding onto a one-point lead with just over a minute left to play in the game. But the Tigers got a late three from Skylar Mays and the winning basket by Tremont Waters with 1.6 second left to play, ending the Terps' season.

TSR caught up with all five Terps starters and reserve guard Aaron Wiggins in the locker room after the loss. Watch them react to the season-ending loss in the videos below.