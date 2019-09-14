Football is the ultimate team sport, but taking a deeper dive into each position’s performance after a game can show where a team’s biggest strengths are and which areas need some improvement. Giving a closer look at how Maryland football fares each week, TSR will dole out game day grades for each unit on the field. This week, we examine the Terps’ 20-17 road loss to Temple. Maryland came to Philly as the No. 21-ranked team in the Associated Press Top 25 Poll, but the Owls weren’t phased. Sloppy play at times as well as an inability to score in the red zone prevented the Terps from remaining unbeaten, and it appears Mike Locksley and his staff have plenty to work on with their team over the next two weeks. Here is how each position graded out on Saturday: Quarterbacks: C-

Josh Jackson (No. 17) was sacked four times in the Terps' loss at Temple. (USA TODAY Sports)

After two strong games to start the season, Jackson came back down to Earth against Temple on Saturday. The Owls made him uncomfortable in the pocket from the jump and used disguised coverages and blitzes to keep Jackson guessing throughout the game. Many of Jackson’s throws against the Owls were either overthrown or underthrown — none more apparent than on several overthrown balls on Maryland’s final drive. Jackson was sacked four times and given very little chance to be successful, but even when he was given a clean pocket he was sporadic. His touchdown pass to Mabry was a nice thrown to end one of the few drives where Jackson looked like he had command of the offense. His chemistry with Mabry has led to touchdowns in three straight games and looks like the real deal at this point. Running Backs: B+ The lone bright spot for the Terps on Saturday — to no surprise — was their backfield. Maryland only utilized its top two backs in this contest — Anthony McFarland and Javon Leake — but each of them averaged more than 5 yards per carry. The issue was in the red zone, more specifically, on the goal line, where Maryland’s backs just couldn’t punch it in on several occasions, sans McFarland’s 4-yard touchdown early in the game. Still, between the 20s, McFarland and Leake couldn’t be stopped. The former finished with 26 carries for a season-high 132 yards and a touchdown, while Leake turned his eight carries into 57 yards on the ground. This was the first game of the season where neither Tayon Fleet-Davis nor Jake Fun had a carry for the Terps. Wide Receivers: C+ Maryland’s offensive line and quarterback struggles carried over into the wide receivers’ production on Saturday. Jackson was given no time to find pass catchers downfield, and while several throws were off the mark, there were also plenty that went off of or through the hands of Terps’ wide receivers. After taking a back seat to other Maryland wideouts against Syracuse, sophomore pass-catcher Dontay Demus returned to leading the Terps’ receiving corps. However, Demus finished with just three receptions for 42 yards. A good sign for the Terps the last two weeks though has been the emergence of Carlos Carriere as a serious receiving threat. He finished Saturday with three receptions for 35 yards. Tight Ends: B-

Tyler Mabry (No. 81) caught a touchdown pass for the third straight game to start the season. (USA TODAY Sports)

With his third straight game with at least one touchdown to start the season, Terps grad-transfer tight end Tyler Mabry is doing things Maryland hasn’t seen since Vernon Davis. The former All-MAC tight end only caught one pass against Temple, but he made it count by scoring on a 17-yard strike from Jackson. The fellow Michigan natives seem to be developing strong chemistry together as Mabry seems to be Jackson’s security blanket in the red zone. Mabry’s blocking was also instrumental in some of McFarland’s and Leake’s long runs. Sophomore tight end Chigoziem Okonkwo caught a season-high four passes for 37 yards and continues to be a reliable pass-catcher as he improves as a blocker.

Offensive Line: D The run blocking was good between the 20s, but the buck stops there for the Terps’ blockers. Maryland’s offensive line was unable to create the push it needed on goal-line carries at multiple points throughout the game, and the pass blocking couldn’t have been much worse, especially up the middle. Jackson barely had time to receive the snap on most downs and there were multiple Owls defenders swarming the backfield on nearly every play. Temple finished with four sacks and exploited some holes in Maryland’s offensive front. Defensive Line: C+ Maryland’s defensive line didn’t necessarily have any glaring issues on Saturday, but they failed to have an impact on the game that was needed in order for the Terps to be successful. Temple quarterback Anthony Russo has been prone to turnovers throughout his career, but only when he’s pressured. The Terps didn’t make life on Russo too uncomfortable on Saturday, only sacking the Owls signal-caller one time. Maryland’s defensive front also seemed to tire-out in the second half, as Temple’s tailbacks started to rip off big chunks of yards, finishing with 174 on the day. Linebackers: B Maryland’s linebackers were the bright spot for its defense against Temple. Chance Campbell picked up his first career interception at a time when the Terps desperately needed a turnover, and Ayinde Eley would have had one of his own if it weren’t for a costly 12-men on the field penalty by Maryland. Outside linebacker Keandre Jones also continued his solid season and picked up a tackle for loss. This unit did get fooled bad though on Kenny Yeboah’s wide-open, game-winning, 7-yard touchdown reception in the fourth quarter. Defensive Backs: C-

Maryland defensive back Deon Jones (No. 14) looks on as Isaiah Wright (USA TODAY Sports)