TerrapinSportsReport - Georgia QB AJ Swann sets commitment date

After starting out playing baseball and basketball at four years old, AJ Swann gave football a shot at the age of five, and that started the journey that is now set to take another major step next month.

Swann was identified on the baseball field early. One of his father's friends saw him throwing the baseball in an East Cobb league game, and quickly asked Swann's father about giving football a shot.

They gave it a shot, and the talented five year old started playing under center wearing no. 63.

The 6-foot-3, 200 pound junior out of Canton (Ga.) Cherokee now wears no. 10, and after throwing for close to 4,500 yards the last two seasons, he has solidified himself as one of the top regional quarterbacks in the 2022 class.

New offers have been rolling in, and he is down to five schools with a decision coming soon.

"It is going to be Colorado, South Florida, Virginia Tech, Maryland or Tulane when I commit March 1," said Swann. "Those schools have been recruiting me hard, I am in communication with each school multiple times a week, and each has good football and academics."

March 1 is a significant date for Swann and his family. It is the day his grandfather passed away years ago, and he and his grandfather spent a lot of time together, so committing on March 1 will mean something a little more than just a football decision.

"I was close to my grandfather and we did a lot of things together, so when I knew I was ready to commit, and needed to decide on a date, March 1 was the perfect day."

The commitment date may be a couple of weeks away, but the decision has been made by Swann. He has talked to his family, he has built strong relationships, he has thought things over, and he is ready to reveal his choice on that special day.

"It is exciting," said Swann about his commitment. "I have dreamed for a long time about playing Power 5 football, and now I get to commit to a Power 5 school.

"I am really excited about taking that next step, working to get to the NFL and doing what I love to do at the next level."

Swann said the decision came down to the school he felt had the best environment for him.