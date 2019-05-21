News More News
premium-icon
{{ timeAgo('2019-05-21 14:22:22 -0500') }} football Edit

Georgia three-star safety adds Maryland offer, eyeing visit

Csmygtlhffpo7t7kxv16
Doneiko Slaughter
Pat Donohue
Staff Writer

Georgia is becoming a mainstay for Maryland recruiting and one of the latest Peach State prospects to pick up an offer from College Park is Roswell (Roswell, Ga.) 2020 three-star safety Doneiko Slaughter, who received a verbal from Terps running backs coach Elijah Brooks May 14.

premium-icon
Premium Content

You must be a member to read the full article. Subscribe now for instant access to all premium content.

  • Members-only message boards
  • Predict prospect commits with FanFutureCast
  • Exclusive highlights and interviews
  • Exclusive coverage of Rivals Camp Series
  • Breaking recruiting news
trending
{{ article.title }}
premium-icon
{{ timeAgo(article.live_at) }}
{{ article.author_name }}