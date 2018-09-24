COLLEGE PARK, Md. -- Maryland grad-transfer linebacker Tre Watson is a fifth-year newcomer who came to College Park on a mission to help the Terps tighten up their defense and win more games as a team.

So far he has done just that, making two huge defensive plays early in the season and earning Big Ten Defensive Player of the Week honors for his performance in last Saturday’s win over Minnesota.

Against the Golden Gophers, Watson led all players with 11 tackles, including a sack, while also returning an interception 36 yards for a touchdown on Minnesota’s opening drive of the second half to give the Terps an 18-point lead. The pick marked his second of the season, the first coming in Week 1 in Maryland’s 34-29 win over Texas.

Through the Terps’ first four games, Watson leads Maryland with 39 total tackles, and his two interceptions thus far also lead the team. After his solid performance in the Terps’ conference-opener, Watson said he is making the type of impact he envisioned for himself when he chose to extend his college career at Maryland.

“Coming in, obviously I got to talk to Coach Matt Barnes and everyone and they laid out what was an opportunity to play in a role that I felt like I was comfortable in,” Watson said. “It was similar to a lot of the things that I did in the past, similar to what I can see for myself that I can get out of my skill set. I certainly came in expecting to make an impact. I didn’t come in to sit on the sideline or be a rotational guy. That’s just not my mentality. But being able to contribute is great. I came here wanting to help a football team win games and get to a place that I haven’t been in a really long time. I feel like so far I’ve been able to help the team do that and that’s what matters at the end of the day.”

One area on the field where Watson has helped the Terps tremendously this season is on third down, when it’s time to get the opposing offense off the field. Maryland currently ranks first in the Big Ten and 17th nationally in third down conversion defense, allowing just 18 conversions on 62 attempts (.290).

After holding Minnesota to 5-for-16 on third down attempts, the Terps proved once again how getting off the field in those situations has been a point of emphasis for them this year.

“Third down is big for us,” Watson said. “I believe we’ve been first in the conference through the first three games on third down. It’s a huge emphasis for us. We want to get off the field. But guys just flew around and played with a lot of energy. We have guys on this defense who can fly around and make plays at any moment. And you saw that from pretty much every player on the defense. You saw that upfront with Jesse [Aniebonam]. Byron [Cowart] had a big sack. You saw in the second level that Isaiah [Davis] was making big hits. I was fortunate enough to make a few myself. And then in the secondary, even when Savage went out, we had young guys come in and play great from their first snap on. And that’s what we preach as a whole. There’s always going to be an opportunity for another guy to step up and everyone did that very well today.”

And while their success on third down played a large role in Maryland’s 42-13 win over the Golden Gophers, it was Watson’s pick-six that was perhaps the play of the game and a backbreaker for Minnesota.

On that play, Watson used something he saw earlier in the game to put himself in the right position and ensure it would not work on Maryland’s defense again.

“As far as the pick, they had been running that zone pop play on us and they hit it on us on the boundary early in the game, but it was something we weren’t going to let happen again and I’m pretty sure that pick was all for Antoine Brooks,” Watson said. “I mean, he’s been lighting the quarterback up all season. I’m pretty sure he deserves credit for my Texas interception as well. But he lit it up and once the ball is in the air it has to be mine. That’s all of our approaches as soon as the ball is in the air. And I mean at that point it was like a free line to the end zone. Antoine cut the quarterback off and there’s no better feeling than being in the end zone for the team.”

With a bye week on deck for the Terps, Watson will get a week off to rest up and prepare for Maryland’s next opponent, No. 14 Michigan. He will have an opportunity to build upon his hot start with the Terps when he and his teammates travel to the Big House Oct. 6 to take on the Wolverines at noon ET on ABC.