“We're looking to get back on track this weekend at Minnesota, a team that's really well-coached and P.J. (Fleck) has done a great job with that program, they're playing with a lot of confidence in this in all three phases,” Maryland head coach Mike Locksley said. “They're playing with great confidence.

COLLEGE PARK, Md. — With the healthiest roster the Terps have had in weeks, Maryland (3-4, 1-3 Big Ten) will travel to No. 17 Minnesota (7-0, 4-0) Oct. 26 and attempt to knock off the undefeated Golden Gophers.

“If you've ever had a chance to meet P.J Fleck, I think that team has really taken on his personality in that they're high energy guys, they play really smart, really clean and really disciplined in all three phases. When you look at their record, they're undefeated. How they've played, who they've played to me really doesn't matter and that's where the confidence comes from. I do believe when you watch them they're playing with a great amount of confidence. They've won the close games that we haven’t.”



Coming off of two straight losses, the Terps are reeling for a signature win that could get their season back on track, and they’ll get some help this weekend — at least on the offensive side of the ball — with the return of quarterback Josh Jackson, running back Anthony McFarland, and right guard Terrance Davis.

“It's good to be able to have both those guys back as weapons for us from an offensive standpoint,” Locksley said. “I think the time off for Ant (Anthony McFarland) last week, really helped speed up the recovery. He's got a lot of swelling out. Yesterday in practice, he looked to be at full speed, which was good to see. Then to see Josh be able to take reps again with the first team. It's great to have both those guys back.”

Jackson has split first-team reps with Tyrrell Pigrome at practice throughout the week, and Locksley said he and his staff will likely wait to name a starter until they meet Saturday morning and asses all the information they have on both quarterbacks.

But if the Terps do decide to revert back to Jackson as their starter, Locksley has no concerns about his level of preparation or the health of his healed high ankle sprain.

“As far as Josh’s progression [in learning the offense], I don’t see any ill-effects from the time off,” Locksley said. “He practiced a lot last week anyway, and we kind of gave him an extra week to get himself completely healed. So I don’t think we’ve lost a lot of timing with him and I think he’ll be ready to go Saturday.”

Although junior running back Javon Leake carried the load for the Terps’ backfield in Maryland’s 34-28 loss last week and rushed for a career-high 158 yards, he did have a costly fumble in the fourth quarter and handled more work than he has typically had to throughout his college career.

Leake will likely go back to a committee with McFarland this weekend against the Golden Gophers, and he’s happy to have his running mate back and healthy.

“Ant (Anthony McFarland) is an explosive back and we kind of need him, so it’s great to have him back,” Leake said. “He’s healthy, running around. So it’s going to be a lot of fun watching him back in action. He’s going to be a big factor for us.”

Blocking up front for McFarland and Jackson will be the healthiest Maryland offensive line since the Terps’ third game of the season against Temple. All of Maryland’s original starting blockers are expected to be back in the lineup against Minnesota, including Davis, who missed the last four games with a sprained knee.

“Terrance looks good; Terrance looks healthy,” Maryland senior offensive lineman Ellis McKennie said. “He definitely did it the right way, made sure he was always in the rehab facility, always in the training room making sure he’s getting right before he comes back.”