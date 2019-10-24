Healed up Terps hoping to spoil Minnesota's perfect record
COLLEGE PARK, Md. — With the healthiest roster the Terps have had in weeks, Maryland (3-4, 1-3 Big Ten) will travel to No. 17 Minnesota (7-0, 4-0) Oct. 26 and attempt to knock off the undefeated Golden Gophers.
“We're looking to get back on track this weekend at Minnesota, a team that's really well-coached and P.J. (Fleck) has done a great job with that program, they're playing with a lot of confidence in this in all three phases,” Maryland head coach Mike Locksley said. “They're playing with great confidence.
“If you've ever had a chance to meet P.J Fleck, I think that team has really taken on his personality in that they're high energy guys, they play really smart, really clean and really disciplined in all three phases. When you look at their record, they're undefeated. How they've played, who they've played to me really doesn't matter and that's where the confidence comes from. I do believe when you watch them they're playing with a great amount of confidence. They've won the close games that we haven’t.”
Coming off of two straight losses, the Terps are reeling for a signature win that could get their season back on track, and they’ll get some help this weekend — at least on the offensive side of the ball — with the return of quarterback Josh Jackson, running back Anthony McFarland, and right guard Terrance Davis.
“It's good to be able to have both those guys back as weapons for us from an offensive standpoint,” Locksley said. “I think the time off for Ant (Anthony McFarland) last week, really helped speed up the recovery. He's got a lot of swelling out. Yesterday in practice, he looked to be at full speed, which was good to see. Then to see Josh be able to take reps again with the first team. It's great to have both those guys back.”
Jackson has split first-team reps with Tyrrell Pigrome at practice throughout the week, and Locksley said he and his staff will likely wait to name a starter until they meet Saturday morning and asses all the information they have on both quarterbacks.
But if the Terps do decide to revert back to Jackson as their starter, Locksley has no concerns about his level of preparation or the health of his healed high ankle sprain.
“As far as Josh’s progression [in learning the offense], I don’t see any ill-effects from the time off,” Locksley said. “He practiced a lot last week anyway, and we kind of gave him an extra week to get himself completely healed. So I don’t think we’ve lost a lot of timing with him and I think he’ll be ready to go Saturday.”
Although junior running back Javon Leake carried the load for the Terps’ backfield in Maryland’s 34-28 loss last week and rushed for a career-high 158 yards, he did have a costly fumble in the fourth quarter and handled more work than he has typically had to throughout his college career.
Leake will likely go back to a committee with McFarland this weekend against the Golden Gophers, and he’s happy to have his running mate back and healthy.
“Ant (Anthony McFarland) is an explosive back and we kind of need him, so it’s great to have him back,” Leake said. “He’s healthy, running around. So it’s going to be a lot of fun watching him back in action. He’s going to be a big factor for us.”
Blocking up front for McFarland and Jackson will be the healthiest Maryland offensive line since the Terps’ third game of the season against Temple. All of Maryland’s original starting blockers are expected to be back in the lineup against Minnesota, including Davis, who missed the last four games with a sprained knee.
“Terrance looks good; Terrance looks healthy,” Maryland senior offensive lineman Ellis McKennie said. “He definitely did it the right way, made sure he was always in the rehab facility, always in the training room making sure he’s getting right before he comes back.”
Davis’ return couldn’t come at a better time for Maryland, as the Terps are going to need every big body they can get on Saturday against a Minnesota team that is huge in the trenches on both sides of the ball.
“You look at them on the offensive side of the ball, they do a great job of running the football; they're massive up front, big bodies and they do a good job of running the ball,” Locksley said. “Then complimenting the run game with their receivers and RPO stuff. So they pose a great challenge to us from a defensive standpoint.
“There are some advantages that we have because we are skilled and we do have good athletes. I think we need to make it a space game for us on offense, and then on the defensive side of the ball do a good job of being gap sound in the run game.”
Minnesota’s run game is the biggest concern for any coach game-planning against the Golden Gophers. Minnesota currently ranks fourth in the Big Ten in rushing offense with 187.9 yards per game and uses a three-back backfield led by senior Rodney Smith.
“They want to run the ball,” Locksley said. “They do a tremendous job of running the ball on third down. [Fleck] likes to control the tempo of the game, but then they also have the three receivers that I feel are as good as any three receivers in this league. We have to really play sound and keep the ball in front of us from that standpoint.”
Although Minnesota runs the ball more than half the time, the Golden Gophers’ wideouts also demand Locksley’s attention because of how poorly Maryland’s secondary has played in recent weeks.
Still forced to play several freshmen in secondary because of injuries to Antwaine Richardson, Tino Ellis, and Kenny Bennett, Locksley is hoping his defense can band together to find some answers against talented pass-catchers such as Rashod Bateman and Tyler Johnson.
“We’re last in the conference in pass defense so it will be one hell of a test,” Locksley said. “My expectation is that we’ll do some things from a game plan standpoint to help. We’ll continue to be aggressive, but we’ll be smart with how we do it.
Kickoff in Minneapolis, Minnesota, between the Terps and Golden Gophers is scheduled for 3:30 p.m. EST. The game will be broadcast on the Maryland Sports Radio Network and televised on ESPN. Maryland’s game captains will be senior tight end Noah Barnes, senior defensive tackle Oluwaseun Oluwatimi, and sophomore linebacker Ayinde Eley.