TerrapinSportsReport - Hoosiers use strong second half to pull away from Maryland, 27-11

Maryland moved the ball down field with a 12-play opening drive but came away with no points after a missed field goal by Joseph Petrino. That outcome set the scene for the rest of the half for the Terps, as multiple red zone trips resulted in just three first-half points from Maryland the Maryland offense.

Following a two-week layoff because of COVID-19 quarantining, Maryland showed signs of rust, especially with its offense, which couldn’t find the end zone until Taulia Tagovailoa connected with Dontay Demus on a 43-yard touchdown pass with 1:32 left on the clock and the game already out of reach.

“I want to give Indiana credit,” Maryland head coach Mike Locksley said. “Tom Allen and his staff had their team prepared to play today. Obviously we’ve had a challenging couple of weeks, but it’s my job as the leader to have us prepared. I thought two of the three phases of our team competed today as if we were prepared, but the one phase — offensively — I didn’t feel like we were prepared and I didn’t do a good job of getting this team ready.

“We didn’t give ourselves a chance with that phase of our team. And that’s on me to get it fixed. We will get it fixed. We’re looking forward to getting back to our normal routine as a team here and our preparation this week for our upcoming opponent. But we win together and we lose together. So I’m not pointing the finger at one particular phase. But I will tell you that I’m really disappointed in our execution on the offensive side. And for me being an offensive guy, it’s up to me to get this thing fixed and corrected.”

The Hoosiers took advantage of 23 Terps being sidelined because of COVID-19, which included several Maryland offensive line starters. Three sacks in the second half by the Indiana defense halted drives and the Terps’ chances of a comeback.

But it was a big swing midway through the third quarter that really opened up the game for the Hoosiers.

After Maryland’s defense got a big fourth-down stop inside its own 5-yard line with the game still close at 7-3, Tagovailoa kept the ball on a read-option and took a sack in the end zone for a safety, making it a 9-3 game and giving the ball back to Indiana.

Locksley, who was clearly upset with his quarterback on the sideline after the play, said it’s on him to make sure Tagovailoa doesn’t continue to make those kinds of mistakes.

“Any time you get into the read-option game, which is something I have a lot of experience at, when the read-key makes the tackle, then you misread it. So to be tackled in the end zone by a guy that you’re reading is a misread,” Locksley said. “And I don’t understand why the ball wasn’t given and why the read-key was able to tackle our quarterback. Those are the things I have to get watched on film to get a better understanding.

“It definitely was disappointing to give away points like that after our defense did a great job of anchoring down inside the red zone area there. We got the stop, we got the ball back, and it was just a tremendous buzz kill for our team to give up points there and then to punt it off and then they go down and score. So it was like a 12-point swing. Disappointing.”

That wasn’t the only bad play of the game by the Terps’ quarterback. Tagovailoa had a poor game overall, completing just 17 of 36 passes for 241 yards, one touchdown and three interceptions against an Indiana defense that has thrived at taking the ball away this season.

To Tagovailoa’s credit, and Maryland’s as a whole, two weeks of not playing and barely practicing on top of several key starters missing was not a recipe for success. Locksley is hoping that getting back to a normal routine soon will help him get Tagovailoa and the offense back on track.

“I have to figure out what’s going on kind of with our quarterback, make sure that we’re clean with everything we’re asking him to do and make sure he’s very knowledgeable of exactly where we want him to go with the ball in certain situations. It will be nice to hopefully get back into a normal routine,” Locksley said.

Maryland was able to run the ball effectively in the first half with freshmen Peny Boone and Isaiah Jacobs combining for 62 yards before halftime. However, the Terps got away from the run, even before the game was out of hand, and only mustered up 3 rushing yards from its backfield in the second half.

However, the signs his young running backs showed early in the game were encouraging for Locksley.

“I thought Peny Boone came in and did a good job. I thought Isaiah — both of those young running backs continue to impress me and they continue to grow with every rep and every play that they get to play,” Locksley said. “So we’ll be better for the experience these guys have gained with the opportunity they’ve been presented.”

For Indiana, it wasn’t an impressive outing through the air, but the Hoosiers did plenty of damage on the ground. Indiana running backs Stevie Scott (80 rushing yards) and Tim Baldwin Jr. (106) combined for 186 rushing yards with the former finding the end zone three times.

While stopping the run is still an issue, Maryland’s secondary looked stout against Hoosiers starter Michael Penix Jr. and backup Jack Tuttle, who entered the game in the second half for an injured Penix. The Terps held Indiana to just 115 passing yards overall.

“I think it goes back to execution,” Locksley said. “We kind of know who we are. As you get into this time of year, offensively, defensively, and special teams, we kind of know who we are. And one of the things we’ve challenged ourselves to do as coaches is to put our players in the best and advantageous positions to do what they can get executed. Obviously on defense I think one of the things that we’ve shown is the ability to play man coverage. We have skilled guys at the corner position which allows us to play more aggressive up front which allows us to make the quarterback a little more uncomfortable. So I’ve been pleased with the way we’ve covered and stayed in front of people.”