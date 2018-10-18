By his junior year, it became apparent to the 6-foot-4, 293-pound pass rusher that a change of scenery was needed. Cowart left Auburn early in the fall of 2017 and enrolled in Hillsborough Community College. After a year in the junior college ranks, Cowart decided to transfer to Maryland, where he hoped to return to the form that once made him the most coveted football prospect in the country.

As a freshman at Auburn, Cowart was rotated in at defensive end and played in every game for the Tigers. He totaled just six tackles. As a sophomore the next year, Cowart played in 10 games, missed two due to injury, and still recorded just six tackles and a forced fumble.

COLLEGE PARK, Md. -- With great expectations can come even greater pressure. Just ask Maryland senior defensive lineman Byron Cowart, the former No. 1 overall recruit for the 2015 class who took an untraditional route to College Park.

So far this season, Cowart has done just that. His 21 tackles are the second most on Maryland’s defensive line through the first six games and his three sacks leads a Terps’ defense that is currently ranked 18th nationally. The Tampa, Fla., native has also proven to be a playmaker, recording a forced fumble and his first career interception as well.



There have been many factors that have contributed to Cowart’s rise back to relevance, but one that he gives a lot of credit to is his own discipline to stay away from social media these days.

“A big difference for me is that coming into Auburn I had Twitter and Instagram and it was crazy,” Cowart said. “I used to look at that stuff and feed into that stuff, but when I realized to just stay away from it and not feed into it--people were probably saying, ‘Oh let’s see what he’s doing or where he’s coming from’ but I didn’t know about it because I just stayed in my zone. The biggest thing for me was trying to get my swag back, trying to get back just my little juice.”

Cowart believes his swagger is beginning to reach the level it was once at, but his roundabout journey to College Park has taught him some valuable lessons about dealing with his success.

“My biggest thing is just trying to stay humble because you can get it and you can lose it real quick,” Cowart said.

Although he has begun to move past his lackluster years at Auburn, Cowart admits that some of the expectations that were cast upon him out of high school are still on his mind and help drive him to be the best player and teammate he can be for the Terps.

“Obviously you don’t forget that you were the No. 1 [recruit] coming out, but it happened so long ago that to me my goal as a senior is to just try and solidify what I can do for this team and just try to keep playing and cherishing these moments because it’s about to be over,” Cowart said.

Cowart’s transformation from blue chip prospect, to apparent bust, to key contributor on Maryland’s defense hasn’t come without a learning curve and some hard work on his end. He played a little bit of football in middle school, but Cowart said his first exposure to organized football really came in high school. He admits that he was quite raw coming out of Armwood High School (Mango, Fla.) and believes he is now coming into his own as a well-rounded football player.

“My previous coach at Auburn, he felt like being [the] No. 1 [recruit] and all that stuff was just too much pressure on me,” Cowart said. “And for some reason people just thought I had been playing all my life. They thought my IQ was so high, but like the game is now starting to slow down to me.

“Really it was just me being bigger and stronger than everybody. I didn’t really know the Xs and Os. The game is slowing down for me. My coach helps me everyday with my technique and my blocks. I don’t want to say I’m getting more comfortable but my IQ is raising. I know how to read the blocks better and stuff like that.”

Cowart’s change of scenery has relieved him of some pressure and helped him become the type of player and teammate the Terps have come to love. Not only is he producing on the field, but he’s also contributing as a leader in the locker room despite being a newcomer this season.

“I think he’s a super talented young man, as everybody knew,” Maryland interim head coach Matt Canada said. “I really, really enjoy him. He’s been a guy that’s been fun to be around. Whatever we’re asking him to do, he tries to do. He was a captain last week for us for the first time. He has tried to lead and obviously as you come in to a new program, there’s a little bit of a transitional period there. There are guys who have been here a long time who are the leaders, and no matter how talented you are, you still have to earn everybody’s respect. I think he’s done a great job of that. Whatever we ask him to do, he’s done. He’s continued to get better. But probably for me more than the playing, is just the way he is bought into making the best teammate he can be, helping us be the best football team we can be. I really, really enjoy him. I’m happy for him that he’s having success.”

So what made Maryland the right fit for Cowart when it became time to rejuvenate his college career?

“Really whoever was going to give me the opportunity to actually play and show that I can play football,” Cowart said. “They were one of the schools I was looking at coming out of high school so I kind of knew the area so I just wanted to come back and see if I would like it again. I just needed an opportunity to play and it has been great. I didn’t know how the guys were going to take to me when I first got here but they welcomed me and made me feel comfortable. Everything was great. They didn’t have any high expectations. They just said, ‘OK, let’s see what he can do.’ And then once they saw that I could contribute they welcomed me. It was a great transition.”

Even though his time at Auburn didn’t go as planned, Cowart doesn’t regret his experience there and has turned it into a positive for his development as a man and football player.

“Being at Auburn helped me with life,” Cowart said. “More so how to handle adversity. I had all of that success quick and I had never really felt failure before. People said, ‘Oh, he’s a bust.’ I knew I could play football but for some reason it just didn’t click at Auburn. I don’t know why, but everything happens for a reason.”

That reason has now proven to be helping Maryland resurrect its defense much like he did his own football career. Although Cowart has made huge strides in that area already and has shown glimpses in College Park of why he is a former No. 1 overall recruit, he has already learned how complacency can be detrimental and he is focused on continuing to move forward.

“You can always get better and keep improving,” Cowart said. “I haven’t arrived or anything like that. I’m just trying to keep playing good against each team, one game at a time. Being a senior, I just want to solidify that I can actually play the game and my technique has improved. My team trust in me. I trust in my team. I trust in my coaches. And I’m just trying to cherish this season and see whatever great moments can happen and let them keep happening.”