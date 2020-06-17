TerrapinSportsReport - How things stand with top 5 uncommitted LBs

Many thought the coronavirus pandemic and recruiting dead period would slow the recruiting process down for most recruits. Instead, it has had the opposite effect. Commitments started coming at an exponential rate, with many top prospects deciding they wanted to end their recruitments. Take a look where the recruitment of the top five uncommitted players at each position stand. Up next are the linebackers.

Top contenders: Ohio State, Penn State, Clemson, Notre Dame, Georgia, LSU Recruiting outlook: Ohio State and Penn State have long been the top contenders for Davis, but Clemson is still very much in the picture along with Notre Dame. Only the Buckeyes and Nittany Lions were able to host Davis before the pandemic and recruiting dead period. Georgia, LSU, Clemson, and Notre Dame have all done a really good job in making sure they got Davis to take virtual visits with them. Expect Davis to wait out his recruitment and a decision shouldn't come before August. Farrell’s take: Davis has been linked to Penn State from the start of the recruiting process and they are the team that stands the strongest for him right now. Visits could change things, but for now give me Penn State.

Top contenders: Auburn, Tennessee, Georgia, Florida, LSU Recruiting outlook: Mondon is tough to read because he doesn't give too much away in interviews but it seems like Auburn, Georgia, and Tennessee are his core group with Florida and LSU just on the outside. A decision could come later this month or in July.

Mondon's relationship with coaches at Auburn and Florida has really helped them and a pre-pandemic visit to Tennessee gave the Vols some momentum heading into the unexpected dead period. The Dawgs don't miss often on in-state prospects, especially at a position of need, and they really need an inside linebacker like Mondon in this class. Farrell’s take: I’m going with Georgia here. As an in-state priority and a player Georgia has recruited as hard as anyone in this class, he’s going to be hard to pull away although Auburn, Tennessee, Florida and others are in there.

MORE: Making the case for Mondon



Top contenders: LSU, Maryland, South Carolina, Alabama, Texas A&M, Tennessee Recruiting outlook: Penn and his family really like what they've seen from LSU and they've done a really good job staying in touch with those coaches, but Maryland has so many connections to Penn and his school that it's tough to see him leaving the local area for college. His former head coach, Elijah Brooks, is on the coaching staff at Maryland and the Terps have prioritized local recruiting this year.

South Carolina picked up a major prospect from his high school last year in MarShawn Lloyd and Alabama, Texas A&M, and Tennessee all remain in the picture. A decision date for Penn is still up in the air. Farrell’s take: This one looks like it’s a battle that Maryland has in hand and I don’t see Penn spurning his old high school coach and home state even with temptations like LSU out there.



Top contenders: LSU, Miami, Penn State, Pittsburgh, Tennessee, Virginia Tech Recruiting outlook: With a decision coming on July 1, it looks like LSU could be in the driver's seat for Brown, but Virginia Tech is not making this easy for him. The Hokies are right in the thick of things with the Tigers and Penn State is also in the mix as well. Tennessee, Pittsburgh, and Miami are in this race, but need to turn up the heat if they want to make a late push. Farrell’s take: I felt Penn State would be the pick here early because of how well they have been recruiting Virginia but LSU has roared in here and taken control. The Hokies have an outside chance but I’m betting on Ed Orgeron.