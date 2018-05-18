Between measurements, drills, and scrimmages, both Fernando and Huerter showed that they are more ready for the NBA than many initially thought. Huerter, in particular, perhaps impacted his draft stock the most.

Both Huerter and Fernando entered the NBA Draft Combine as two players with a lot of potential who still had plenty to prove to NBA personnel if they wanted to make that leap to the pros. But both did themselves a lot of favors May 17 by testing extremely well, and as a result, Huerter and Fernando are skyrocketing up draft boards and could now be in the first round discussion.

Kevin Huerter and Bruno Fernando were standouts on the hardwood for Maryland this past season, which helped both of them receive invites to the NBA Draft Combine in Chicago taking place May 16-20.

It wasn’t shocking that the 6-foot-7 sophomore shot well at the combine. He was considered to be one of the top shooters invited to Chicago and he didn’t disappoint. In fact, Huerter’s shooting numbers from Thursday are down right eye-popping.



The Clifton Park, N.Y., native was the combine’s top performer in NBA break right shooting (100 percent), NBA corner right shooting (100 percent), and on-the-move 15-foot shooting (87.1 percent). He also finished third in NBA break left shooting (80 percent).

However, what did surprise some scouts was the athleticism and craftiness Huerter displayed during drills and scrimmages. Huerter’s 2.96-second shuttle run and 3.09-second three-quarter sprint were good for the first- and fourth-best performances at the combine, respectively, and his nine points, two rebounds, and two assists in a scrimmage showed that he can put his athleticism and shooting all together.

“He’s far more athletic than he looks and certainly helped his stock with his showing,” Jeremy Woo of Sports Illustrated wrote of Huerter’s performance.

Woo added, “Another big day for Huerter will further help his first-round case.”

Fernando entered the combine projected as a more pro-ready prospect than Huerter and displayed a lot of skill on Thursday that could help move him from his fringe-first round status to squarely in the mix to be one of the first 30 picks June 21.

Scouts already knew that Fernando has the look of an NBA prospect. The 6-foot-10, 240-pound Angolan is as big and athletic as it gets, especially for a freshman, and he added to his impressive measurements Thursday by having some of the combine’s biggest hands (9.5 inches), longest wingspans (7’ 4.75”), and lowest body fat percentages (5.25 percent).

But Fernando proved that he’s more than just a big body at the combine by showing off his perimeter shooting during drills and scrimmaging.

Fernando ranked first among centers Thursday by hitting 80 percent of his shots from the top of the key, 80 percent from the left corner, and 70 percent of his on-the-move 15-footers. He finished with eight points, four rebounds, and one block in his scrimmage.

One NBA team that has already shown interest in drafting Fernando is the Washington Wizards, who have already met with the Terps center and are certainly in the market for an athletic big this offseason.